Appleton, WI

Harlem Globetrotter shares C.H.E.E.R. message with Green Bay students

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Harlem Globetrotter's visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization's message of "C.H.E.E.R," standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body, Effort, Enthusiasm and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton ranks highest for LGBTQ+ equality in Northeast Wisconsin

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton's score of 93 on the index is up 15 points...
APPLETON, WI
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles

(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
APPLETON, WI
Festive trees are perched along the tracks at the National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The train track at the National Railroad Museum is lined with festive trees for the holiday season. The Festival of Trees is happening through Dec 31. The display features dozens of uniquely decorated trees along the museum's historic locomotives and exhibits. Area businesses and organizations sponsor and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Oshkosh launches campaign to encourage school attendance

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- School leaders are reaching out to students -- and their families -- to encourage attendance at Oshkosh schools. The effort is called Attendance Matters: Attend Today, Achieve Tomorrow. The district sent to each student's household a letter from the superintendent and a magnet with school start times....
OSHKOSH, WI
A large, slow-moving storm system sticks with us through Friday

(WLUK) -- We are on Storm Watch today as a strong storm system is moving in from the west, bringing a wintry mix, rain and eventually snow to the area. Some weather alerts have been issued for parts of our area. Precipitation will begin late tonight as a mix of...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah, Notre Dame and Freedom lead rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 has the same teams in as last week, but with St. Mary Catholic's loss, there's some movement in the second half of the rankings. 1. Neenah (6-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Notre Dame (4-1): Last week: No. 2. 3....
FREEDOM, WI
Mural honors man who died of fentanyl poisoning

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new mural was unveiled at Appleton's Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the shelter. Tyler's parents...
APPLETON, WI
HSGT: Fox Valley Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in girls basketball, Fox Valley Lutheran tipped Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64-63 in overtime, while Luxemburg-Casco beat Denmark 41-33. Also, Howards Grove topped St. Mary's Springs 40-37. Click the video for highlights.
APPLETON, WI
Gas prices on track to fall below $3 by Christmas

(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 67.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Garlic Shrimp Kabobs

Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
DE PERE, WI
Meyer, Heffner lead Green Bay in victory over UMKC

GREEN BAY, Wis. – (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, and the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win against the Kansas City Roos at home Saturday. The Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 HL) picked up their first nonconference win of the season. Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in a solid all-around effort.
GREEN BAY, WI
3 people displaced after fire causes $60,000 in damage

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on the scene. No firefighters were injured.
GREEN BAY, WI
Crash takes out power pole, slows traffic on Velp Avenue in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A crash on Green Bay's northwest side has shut down lanes on a busy road and cut power to hundreds. The Green Bay Police Department says the crash happened in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue. A power pole was knocked down, with wires crossing the road. A FOX 11 Photojournalist on the scene says traffic is down to one lane in each direction.
GREEN BAY, WI

