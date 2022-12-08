NFL Inactive Report

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — LAS VEGAS: DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Jesper Horsted, CB Rock Ya-Sin. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB David Long Jr., RB Ronnie Rivers, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Bobby Evans, DT Aaron Donald.
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
