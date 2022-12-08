ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press
The National Football League Inactive Report.

Thursday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — LAS VEGAS: DT Andrew Billings, DE Tashawn Bower, LB Jayon Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, TE Jesper Horsted, CB Rock Ya-Sin. LOS ANGELES RAMS: CB David Long Jr., RB Ronnie Rivers, LB Travin Howard, DB Shaun Jolly, LB Terrell Lewis, OT Bobby Evans, DT Aaron Donald.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Related
The Spun

SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death

SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
CHICAGO, IL
