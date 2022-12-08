Read full article on original website
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request
An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Best States to Bag a Monster Whitetail Buck
Antlers aren’t everything, and yeah, you can have an absolute blast deer hunting without ever incurring a taxidermy bill. But for many whitetail geeks tagging, or at least having a legitimate shot at such, a mature buck is a big part of the thrill. Assuming your state isn’t known for hosting bragging-sized bucks, we’ve analyzed the Pope & Young (P&Y) and Boone & Crockett (B&C) record books, as well as information from the National Deer Association (NDA) and state agencies to assemble a short list of go-to states (in no particular order) for bagging a wall-hanger.
Deer Takes On Inflatable Frosty The Snowman In Texas Family’s Front Yard
I don’t remember Bambi and Frosty every colliding and if they didn’t I can’t imagine it going like this. Wildlife can be hilarious sometimes though. With ongoing development of cities and towns, people are taking up more and more of these animals’ habitat each day. They are learning fast and can survive just fine in human areas. Deer in particular are doing very well in urban environments.
Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas
Federal wildlife officials have listed the iconic lesser prairie chicken as threatened across its Kansas habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday. The bird is in even more dire straits in the southwest, where it will be listed as endangered. The listing comes after years of fighting by wildlife advocates to protect the […] The post Federal wildlife officials list lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wisconsin doctor talks gun deer hunting safety as season begins
Gun deer hunting begins on Saturday, and a OSMS doctor wants to remind hunters of important safety tips.
Too many Predators?
Things are not always what they seem. I’d like to take credit for that bit of wisdom but I can’t. Several philosopher types in the past couple thousand years have their name on that quote; I’ll let you decide who actually came up with it. Staying in this train of thought, it is my own not so humble opinion we often labor under long held beliefs simply because that is what we have always been told. There are many of these ideas in the hunting, fishing, and wildlife world.
Riley Green Takes Down Giant Arkansas Buck After Hunting It for Three Years: PHOTO
Riley Green likes big bucks, he cannot lie. If the proud Alabaman isn’t on the road with his band and... The post Riley Green Takes Down Giant Arkansas Buck After Hunting It for Three Years: PHOTO appeared first on Outsider.
