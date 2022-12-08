Read full article on original website
Related
TLC: Meditative Moments: Taking Time for Yourself This December
The holiday season can be a magical time of year, full of festivities and traditions that bring loved ones together. However, it can also be an incredibly stressful time as we juggle commitments and try to fit everything into the last few weeks of the year. Amidst all of the...
PC Magazine
Practice Self Care With a $70 Lifetime Subscription to Mindfulness.com
With looming shopping deadlines and holiday planning, we could all use a little zen in our lives. Mindfulness.com gives you access to some of the best meditation instruction, and the time has never been better to try it. Let that seasonal stress melt away with a lifetime subscription to the Mindfulness.com Plus Plan, on sale now for $69.99.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain
Dopamine is attributed to helping you feel happier — and some daily tasks help you experience it.
aarp.org
Managing Mental Health Through a Merry Season
Managing Mental Health Through a Merry Season: Simple strategies to implement from AARP. Whether you're looking forward to the holidays or secretly dreading them, chances are there is something about the run-up to the new year that can trigger less-than-jolly emotions or spikes in anxiety or depression. To help, AARP provides the following mental health well-being strategies to help manage the challenges that come with this merry season.
WUKY
Three bite rule, moderation and mindfulness: UK dieticians share tips to help you navigate the minefield of holiday eating and drinking.
For many of us the holidays can quickly go from Seasons Greetings to Seasons Eatings! But never you fear, UK Health and Wellness registered dieticians Dr. Karen Bryla McNees and Vanessa Oliver have strategies to help you survive the holidays without busting your buttons, or becoming too much of the life of the party.
Can Twins Help Us Separate Nature from Nurture?
Most non-communicable diseases have multifactorial causes, making it difficult to tease out the impact of just one factor, in this case, physical activity. But if we begin with twins, where the genetics are identical, we may not determine causality, but we can more accurately identify the role of physical activity and our health.
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
aarp.org
Disparities in Dementia Care
Alzheimer’s and other dementia disproportionately affect older Black and Hispanic Americans compared to older Whites, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Dr. Carl V. Hill, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, will join us to discuss how recent research ties poor social determinants of health and health equity issues to disproportionate rates of dementia in minority populations.
Essence
Coping During The Holidays
Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
MedicalXpress
How caregivers of people with dementia can navigate the holidays
Although the holiday season brings joy to many, it may mean added stress for families supporting a loved one with memory loss. Mary Catherine Lundquist, the program director of Care2Caregivers, a peer counseling helpline (800-424-2494) for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and related memory disorders operated by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care, discusses how families can make the most of the season.
Yoga Journal
10 Tips for Teaching Yoga for Seniors
Unlock this article and unwrap savings this holiday season. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. There are almost 70 million people in the U.S. between the ages of 58 and 76—and more and more of them are practicing yoga. Like many others, they’re attracted to the practice for the health benefits. The practice promises to ease pain, lower blood pressure, reduce depression, and provide benefits for other health concerns that impact older Americans.
suggest.com
December 11-17 Horoscope: Remember To Reground
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
Chronicle
Why you should start bathing in the forest
The imminent reverberation of your alarm clock inaugurates the sprint to the day’s activities. We pack the buses. We rush to class where we vehemently take notes. We grab an overpriced meal from WU, and then proceed to study tirelessly all while trying to keep our personal lives in balance.
ceoworld.biz
SALES COACHING … AND THE ART OF DISPELLING DISEMPOWERING BELIEFS
In order to contribute at the highest level, salespeople need to understand and follow a clear system – also known as a sales process. Most CEOs we work with get this. What they sometimes struggle with, however, is the related principle that in order to succeed as a sales leader, it’s just as important to identify and follow a system. The part of the sales leader’s job description that has the biggest direct impact on the team’s bottom line is coaching. If there is no system in place when it comes to sales coaching, the team as a whole will underperform. It’s as simple as that.
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop the best fun and functional toys for your child by age
Shopping for toys for the holidays? We're here to help. "Feeding a child’s interest or a burgeoning talent is a great way to show a child that you are attuned to who they are and what they enjoy -- as well as to guarantee that the toy will be well-loved and used!" Laura Phillips, senior director of the Learning and Development Center at Child Mind Institute tells "Good Morning America."
disruptmagazine.com
Founder of Yhorlife Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez Takes a Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness
As the popular saying goes, “health is wealth.” However, in the world today, filled with personal struggles intertwined with the rising global crisis, it is easy for anyone to get overwhelmed and neglect their overall health. Cognizant of this, Yhorlife stands as a haven, guiding individuals on a holistic wellness journey for the mind, body, and soul while providing a solid community for personal motivation, coaching, and lasting positivity.
KTEN.com
Double rainbow meaning – Life, spirituality and purpose
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/double-rainbow-meaning-life-spirituality-and-purpose/. What is the story behind the double rainbow meaning?. We live in a highly demanding society, and often become consumed within our own thoughts and challenges, this can often cloud our judgment and ability to gain perspective, and we tend to forget that we are part of something much bigger.
The Roadmap To Healthy Aging
Healthcare Leaders Are Trying To Transform The World For The Elderly, But How?. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. Despite prevailing misconceptions about Aging, getting old is not a disease. Instead, it is the continuum of a natural process that every human being traverses.
Comments / 0