In order to contribute at the highest level, salespeople need to understand and follow a clear system – also known as a sales process. Most CEOs we work with get this. What they sometimes struggle with, however, is the related principle that in order to succeed as a sales leader, it’s just as important to identify and follow a system. The part of the sales leader’s job description that has the biggest direct impact on the team’s bottom line is coaching. If there is no system in place when it comes to sales coaching, the team as a whole will underperform. It’s as simple as that.

4 DAYS AGO