Saco, ME

WGME

Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
MAINE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers

WASHINGTON —  Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CBS Boston

Recount flips Mass. House election to Democrat by 1 vote

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceDEC. 8, 2022 (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) - Democrat Kristin Kassner jumped into the lead over five-term Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra after a district-wide recount erased her narrow deficit and put her ahead by a single vote, an infinitesimally tight outcome that the incumbent plans to challenge in court. Mirra led Kassner by 10 votes out of more than 23,000 cast across the North Shore district in the original certified results for the Nov. 8 election, a margin well within the legal threshold that allowed her to file for a recount. By the time...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority

Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress.Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at the Capitol to choose their leadership team for the new Congress that begins in January. The session was quick and upbeat, with no challengers. Unlike the contested Republican elections, the Democratic leaders were selected by acclamation. Applause was heard in the halls.“We had a great unified meeting, where we were both very glad about what we were able to accomplish in the last Congress and...
GEORGIA STATE

