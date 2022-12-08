Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGME
Maine Senate Republicans kill $474 million energy relief bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter, but it needed a two-thirds vote to pass as an emergency and send the checks out right away.
WA Senate GOP proposes energy plan aimed at emissions and reliability. Here are the details
“At least (they are) presenting some alternatives and beginning to acknowledge that there’s a climate crisis,” Democrat Marko Liias said.
WGME
Senate passes resolution recognizing Dec. 17, 2022, as 'Wreaths Across America Day'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGME) -- The Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King designating Dec. 17, 2022, as “Wreaths Across America Day.”. A convoy of volunteers will travel from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay Maine-made balsam wreaths at the headstones of...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
CNBC
House passes massive $858 billion defense bill that would scrap military Covid vaccine mandate, teeing up Senate vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House has passed a massive bill to fund the Defense Department for fiscal year 2023, teeing up a final vote in the Senate in the coming days that would send the $858 billion behemoth to President Joe Biden's desk, where he is expected to sign it.
I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’
I’m counting on Sen. Tillis to help find a bipartisan compromise on DACA. | Letters to the editor
Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Ohio Capital Journal
U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers
WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. senators have set a December deadline for passing bipartisan legislation that would create a pathway to citizenship for more than 600,000 undocumented people who were brought into the country as children — but they don’t yet have enough Senate Republican votes to make it a reality. During a Wednesday press conference […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats make a last-ditch push for a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Recount flips Mass. House election to Democrat by 1 vote
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceDEC. 8, 2022 (STATE HOUSE NEWS SERVICE) - Democrat Kristin Kassner jumped into the lead over five-term Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra after a district-wide recount erased her narrow deficit and put her ahead by a single vote, an infinitesimally tight outcome that the incumbent plans to challenge in court. Mirra led Kassner by 10 votes out of more than 23,000 cast across the North Shore district in the original certified results for the Nov. 8 election, a margin well within the legal threshold that allowed her to file for a recount. By the time...
Governor Abbott Told President Biden He Needs to Protect the United States
Governor Abbott authorizes an M1113 APCScreenshot from Twitter. Since President Joe Biden took office, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a series of executive orders to curtail immigration. Texas was seeing thousands of people crossing the Texas-Mexican border.
Big cat bill unanimously approved by Senate, heads to Biden's desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which seeks to expand protections for big cats and other species, is headed to President Biden's desk after receiving unanimous approval by the Senate.
Bolduc running for NH GOP vice chair after Senate loss
Retired Army general Don Bolduc is running to be vice chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party after losing his bid for U.S. Senate. “I was humbled by the outpouring of support during my Senate run and the encouragement of the grassroots to stay involved in the political process,” Bolduc said in a statement announcing […]
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
McConnell re-elected U.S. Senate GOP leader, fending off bid by Florida’s Rick Scott
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans overwhelmingly re-elected Mitch McConnell on Wednesday as their leader for the next Congress, though nearly a dozen members backed Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s attempt to usurp McConnell. Scott’s bid, which he launched Tuesday during an hours-long discussion among Senate Republicans about the future of...
ktalnews.com
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Penn.) says gas pipeline regulations are overly burdensome and get in the way of domestic energy production. “If we have it domestically, if we’re blessed in a way that very few places in the world are, why not access what we have and create jobs,” Kelly said.
Schumer reelected Senate leader after Dems expand majority
Sen. Chuck Schumer was unanimously elected Thursday for another term as Senate Democratic leader, helming a bolstered 51-seat majority for a new era of divided government in Congress.Senate Democrats met behind closed doors at the Capitol to choose their leadership team for the new Congress that begins in January. The session was quick and upbeat, with no challengers. Unlike the contested Republican elections, the Democratic leaders were selected by acclamation. Applause was heard in the halls.“We had a great unified meeting, where we were both very glad about what we were able to accomplish in the last Congress and...
In growing backlash, Sen. Shaheen to skip WH ball over plan to push back New Hampshire Democratic primary
The Democratic National Committee’s move to push back New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary has drawn protests from Democrats and Republicans.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate victory caps strong midterms for Dems
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Georgia voters narrowly elected incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Tuesday’s runoff, giving President Biden and Senate Democrats a majority in the Senate next year and a sense of…
