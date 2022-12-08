Read full article on original website
Neighbors: Steve Thomas turns his love of nature into trails in Cañon City
Many people are drawn to Cañon City because of its sweeping vista views and countless hiking trails but little thought is given to those that make those outlets possible. Cañon City’s trail builder, Steve Thomas, is one of those people that make Cañon City what it is — an outdoor recreationist’s dream.
“Loving each other through a terrorist attack”: Colorado LGBTQ groups manage security concerns while grieving
Colorado LGBTQ organizations still working through grief over last month’s mass shooting at Club Q are taking into account new security concerns raised by a recent federal terrorism bulletin as they look ahead to events such as next summer’s Denver Pride celebrations. The Department of Homeland Security recently...
Cañon City man sentenced to 26 years for fatal stabbing
The Cañon City man who fatally stabbed 21-year-old Andrew Theodore Goodwin as he was protecting his friend in her apartment June 24 was sentenced to 26 years in the Department of Corrections on Monday. Dustin Kyle Mitchell, 34, in October pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a sentence enhancer...
Cañon City man accused of murder takes plea deal
The man accused of shooting and killing Christopher Erinn Robb, 41, on Nov. 14, 2021, accepted a plea deal Monday in the Fremont County Combined Court. Robert Douglas Broman, 35, formally was charged with second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony; felony menacing, a Class 5 felony; and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony, as well as third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
