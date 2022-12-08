ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Record

Cañon City man sentenced to 26 years for fatal stabbing

The Cañon City man who fatally stabbed 21-year-old Andrew Theodore Goodwin as he was protecting his friend in her apartment June 24 was sentenced to 26 years in the Department of Corrections on Monday. Dustin Kyle Mitchell, 34, in October pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a sentence enhancer...
CANON CITY, CO
Daily Record

Cañon City man accused of murder takes plea deal

The man accused of shooting and killing Christopher Erinn Robb, 41, on Nov. 14, 2021, accepted a plea deal Monday in the Fremont County Combined Court. Robert Douglas Broman, 35, formally was charged with second-degree murder, a Class 2 felony; felony menacing, a Class 5 felony; and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 6 felony, as well as third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
CANON CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy