ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Public hearing set for Tuesday over Ann Arbor airport expansion

ANN ARBOR – A public hearing on expanding the Ann Arbor Airport will take place Tuesday evening at Council Chambers in Larcom City Hall from 5:30-8 p.m. Plans to lengthen the primary runway at the airport were first explored in 2009 when the City of Ann Arbor began an environmental assessment process to understand the potential impacts the project would have.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police announce new less-lethal weapons, body cameras for officers

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department is taking new steps to prevent officer-involved shootings and it’s going well beyond new body cameras. Monday afternoon, DPD leadership is hoping the new so-called less-lethal weapons to end tense situations without costing a life. Pepperball launchers and foam projectile launchers are to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bloomfield Hills woman sentenced to probation, community service after stealing from elderly veteran

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills woman was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service after stealing from an elderly veteran. Margaret Risdon, 62, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony. Risdon was also ordered to work a part-time job and prohibited from violating laws or consuming drugs or alcohol.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man accused of straw purchase of gun that killed Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleads guilty

DETROIT – The man accused of illegally purchasing and selling the gun that was used to kill a Detroit police officer in July has pleaded guilty. Sheldon Thomas, of Detroit, appeared in court Monday in relation to charges against him in connection with the fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Loren Courts. Thomas is accused of buying a firearm for his friend Ehmani Davis, the 19-year-old who police say fatally shot Courts on June 6.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ

WASHINGTON, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re slowing things down with the slow-smoked, Memphis-style pit barbecue at K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ in Macomb County. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ is located at...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County. On Saturday night (Dec. 10), the winning Lotto 47 numbers were 04-07-08-18-25-35. They matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy