FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Public hearing set for Tuesday over Ann Arbor airport expansion
ANN ARBOR – A public hearing on expanding the Ann Arbor Airport will take place Tuesday evening at Council Chambers in Larcom City Hall from 5:30-8 p.m. Plans to lengthen the primary runway at the airport were first explored in 2009 when the City of Ann Arbor began an environmental assessment process to understand the potential impacts the project would have.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Data shows chances of a white Christmas in SE Michigan this year -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances. Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances
DETROIT – Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of fresh snow is something we Metro Detroiters do not see all too often. Here’s what experts are saying about our chances of snow on Christmas this year. The National Weather Service says a white Christmas is defined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police announce new less-lethal weapons, body cameras for officers
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department is taking new steps to prevent officer-involved shootings and it’s going well beyond new body cameras. Monday afternoon, DPD leadership is hoping the new so-called less-lethal weapons to end tense situations without costing a life. Pepperball launchers and foam projectile launchers are to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
CDC: Washtenaw County moved back to ‘medium’ COVID level
ANN ARBOR – On Friday, Washtenaw County was moved to a “medium” COVID-19 community level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The county had been at a “low” level for a week before changing status. There were 48 confirmed cases of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Medicine reveals name of new hospital after receiving $50M gift
ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine is celebrating one of its largest gifts ever by naming its new hospital for D. Dan and Betty Kahn. The foundation of the longtime philanthropists gifted the health system $50 million, and its new name -- the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion -- was approved by the University of Michigan Regents on Dec. 8.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills woman sentenced to probation, community service after stealing from elderly veteran
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills woman was sentenced to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service after stealing from an elderly veteran. Margaret Risdon, 62, was convicted of one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult between $50,000 and $100,000, a 15-year felony. Risdon was also ordered to work a part-time job and prohibited from violating laws or consuming drugs or alcohol.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Step back in time for the holidays at this historic destination
As we celebrate “Live in the D’s” Days of Giving, we are showcasing a place where you can step back in time for a classic holiday experience. The Ford House is a historic estate, inviting you to come and enjoy many special holiday moments. Tommy Karr joined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect wanted for homicide arrested on Detroit’s east side, officials say
DETROIT – A man wanted for a homicide that happened two years ago was arrested on Monday in Detroit on the city’s east side. Police arrested a suspect in the area of Queen Street and Bringard Drive on Monday after a foot chase, officials say. According to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of straw purchase of gun that killed Detroit police Officer Loren Courts pleads guilty
DETROIT – The man accused of illegally purchasing and selling the gun that was used to kill a Detroit police officer in July has pleaded guilty. Sheldon Thomas, of Detroit, appeared in court Monday in relation to charges against him in connection with the fatal shooting of Detroit police Officer Loren Courts. Thomas is accused of buying a firearm for his friend Ehmani Davis, the 19-year-old who police say fatally shot Courts on June 6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tigers to upgrade LED lighting system at Comerica Park, installing 472 new light fixtures
DETROIT – If you’ve been squinting to see the ball fly through the air at Comerica Park, help is on the way. The Detroit Tigers announced a big upgrade to the LED lighting system at the ballpark for the 2023 season, bringing a brighter viewing experience, with less glare and using less energy, including 472 new light fixtures.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police looking for suspects that targeted an off-duty Detroit officer in a road rage shooting
DETROIT – An off-duty Detroit officer was targeted in a road rage shooting that occurred Monday, officials say. According to officials, the off-duty police officer was allegedly fired at when she was at her car near Livernois Avenue and Davison Street. Nearly a dozen officers came to her aid...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ
WASHINGTON, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re slowing things down with the slow-smoked, Memphis-style pit barbecue at K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ in Macomb County. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. K-Block’s Fire Pit BBQ is located at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family decorates grave on 10th anniversary of Eastern Michigan student’s murder, hopes for new leads
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student marked 10 years without justice on Saturday. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$3.73 million Michigan Lottery ticket sold at Oakland County gas station
CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Michigan Lottery player is about to become a millionaire after a $3.73 million ticket was sold at a gas station in Oakland County. On Saturday night (Dec. 10), the winning Lotto 47 numbers were 04-07-08-18-25-35. They matched a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are 4 places to meet Santa in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – A lot of children (and adults) dream of meeting Santa around this time of year and now they can. The jolly man in red will make appearances around Tree Town throughout December as the Christmas holiday gets closer. Here are 4 places to meet Santa:. Briarwood...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police looking for suspects in a Jeep who stole from Royal Oak Township ATM
ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are looking for suspects who used a white Jeep to pull an ATM from the wall and steal money from it. According to police, it is currently undetermined how much money was in the ATM. The ATM was located at Baymont Inn on West 8 Mile Road. The incident took place on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.
