More than 400 vehicles to be auctioned off by Commonwealth, Dec. 13

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Commonwealth agencies will auction off some 450 vehicles next week.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 588 Firehouse Road in Grantville.

Some of the auctioned vehicles include police-seized vehicles: a 2014 Ford Taurus, a 2011 BMW X5, a 2007 Lincoln MKV, a 2001 Chrysler 300M, and a 1994 Buick Park Avenue. Other vehicles include four-wheel-drive SUVs, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks, and front- and all-wheel-drive sedans and minivans. Some of those vehicles are police interceptor sedans and SUVs.

Buyers must use money orders, cashier’s checks or certified checks. No cash will be accepted.

Participants can pre-register and preview the vehicles in-person 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day from Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Auction participants must pre-register on or before Sunday, Dec. 11.

For more details, or to see the vehicles online, go to the Pennsylvania Department of General Services website .

