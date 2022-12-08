ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Oregon woman dies from injuries in tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died following a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m., after the resort had closed for the night, when they collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express, a resort spokeswoman said.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brighton Town Council announces $150 fines for vehicles in roadways

BRIGHTON, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s about to get pretty expensive to park on public roadways in Brighton. The Unified Police Department soon will begin enforcing a Brighton ordinance that fines motorists $150 for parking on public roadways in and around the town atop Big Cottonwood Canyon.
BRIGHTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Jordan nabs game burglar

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police Monday night announced they had tracked down the culprit in a $20,000 burglary at a digital game outlet. After a break-in last week at Mythos Games, police acted on a tip and information from other related burglaries...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy