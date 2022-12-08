Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Oregon woman dies from injuries in tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort
PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died following a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m., after the resort had closed for the night, when they collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express, a resort spokeswoman said.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
Gephardt Daily
Brighton Town Council announces $150 fines for vehicles in roadways
BRIGHTON, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s about to get pretty expensive to park on public roadways in Brighton. The Unified Police Department soon will begin enforcing a Brighton ordinance that fines motorists $150 for parking on public roadways in and around the town atop Big Cottonwood Canyon.
KUTV
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
KSLTV
Snowstorm hits No. Utah, impacting morning commutes and some schools; avalanche warning issued
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm warning will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the northern Wasatch Front as snow showers move into the area. Snow has made for a messy morning commute north of Salt Lake City while Salt Lake and Utah counties have mainly seen cloudy skies and light snow showers Monday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
Gephardt Daily
MAC-10 toting carjacking suspect crashes into SLCPD patrol cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged carjacker who brandished a MAC-10 was booked into jail early Monday morning after crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser. A woman had just gotten into her car, placing the keys into the ignition, the driver’s...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected retail thieves from California arrested in Taylorsville after multi-agency effort
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A multi-agency operation targeting retail thefts at stores in the Taylorsville area has led to the arrests of two California women suspected of stealing and engaging in fraudulent activity across several states. Darrian Deajurrey Williams, 29, of San Leandro, Calif., and...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
Gephardt Daily
Unified police investigating gunfire, blood trail at Kearns reception center
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating gunshots and a shooting after an incident at the Colonial Reception Center in Kearns. Police responded to the scene, at 4095 W. Sams Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 p.m. Saturday. “When officers arrived, there was a...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan nabs game burglar
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police Monday night announced they had tracked down the culprit in a $20,000 burglary at a digital game outlet. After a break-in last week at Mythos Games, police acted on a tip and information from other related burglaries...
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
Two victims taken to hospital after shots fired on Redwood Rd. Saturday morning
Two people are in local hospitals after shots were fired in the 200 block of N. Redwood Rd. early this morning, Dec. 10. at around 1 a.m.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat
The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials. Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple shots fired between groups near Fairpark neighborhood; 2 victims taken to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of...
KSLTV
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
