ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bride Expecting Guests to Pay $6,000 for Flights to Wedding.

InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035uMP_0jcOZJPK00
The average guest at an abroad destination wedding will spend $2,623, and the most popular destinations for Americans are Mexico, Hawaii andPhoto byDestination wedding. Stock image

Mumsnet users have almost unanimously voted a woman as "reasonable," with 96 percent supporting her for being "annoyed" about her sister's destination wedding and the inevitable price tag.

Original poster destination island explained: "My sister is planning a wedding next year in the Pacific Islands. This is a 30- to 40-hour flight away and will cost my family at least £5k ($6,000) in flights alone to get there. We can barely afford this but were happy to go anyway for the experience and the memories."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFUnJ_0jcOZJPK00
Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 Business Laptop, 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) Non-Touch, 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSDPhoto byLenovo - Amazon

According to GroupTravel.org, destination weddings make up one out of every four weddings in the U.S. The website reports that the most popular wedding destinations outside of the country are Mexico, Hawaii, or the Caribbean. Wedding Forward planners have calculated that, on average, an international destination wedding will cost each guest $2,623.

The Mumsnet poster writes she has just found out that her family will need to find their own accommodation, "as there is no longer room for us in the main villa." They will be half-a-mile away from the rest of the family, and no cars are allowed on the island.

The poster adds: "It's probably important to mention we have two children under 6."

She also writes that, while planning her own wedding to her Australian husband, they gave up on their dream of getting married in Thailand, so his family could attend, due to complaints by her family. She adds that her sister and her husband have no connection to the Pacific Islands.

Roberta Burcheri, lead planner and designer at Roberta Burcheri Events in London, told Newsweek about how to treat your wedding guests.

"Having a destination wedding is a big ask from your family and friends because unless you, as the couple getting married, are paying for everyone's flights and accommodation to the destination, this is a cost that lands into the laps of your guests," said Burcher

Comments / 17

Shirley Thibodeau
2d ago

If that is what you want go for it. But don’t expect many guests. You may have to hire someone to be witnesses! Going to a local wedding is expensive enough!

Reply
3
Linda McWilliams
1d ago

lol 🤣 unless they were one of my children , I would not be attending , no wedding is worth the cost to attend , what a dinner 😂

Reply
2
Related
CNN

Flight attendants share their air travel secrets

As Thanksgiving kicks off the annual air travel scramble, veteran cabin crew share some of their tips and tricks for handling holiday travel and share what they really think of passengers.
Delish

King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences

King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
Andrei Tapalaga

The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids

For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
Aabha Gopan

Flight attendant reveals the cabin crew's most hated flyer - and it's not a screaming baby

A former flight attendant reveals what makes the cabin crew hate a passenger the most in a now-viral TikTok video that has over 1.5 million views. Kat Kamalani, a former flight attendant from the US, has shared with her followers on TikTok which type of passengers the cabin crew hates the most in a clip she shared on TikTok. What’s surprising is that it isn’t crying babies. Instead, the ex-stewardess attendant claims that people who complain about crying babies irritate the cabin crew the most.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Who Was Stuck in Airport for 18 Years Passed Away in the Airport

Nasseri In the section of The airport where he slept and spent most of his time (2005)History of Yesterday. On Saturday 12th of November Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away due to a heart attack. Nasseri has lived for the past 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. His story had become famous after Steven's Spielberg Film "The Terminal" which appeared in 2004 and was inspired by Nasseri's life stuck in the airport.
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
msn.com

5 cruise activities that are no longer allowed on board

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. Everything old is eventually new again, but there are some activities that used to be allowed on cruise ships that have little hope of coming back. Whether you’re a more experienced passenger with nostalgia or a younger cruiser who appreciates anything vintage, here are five cruise offerings that aren’t likely to be resurrected.
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
883
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy