Bride Expecting Guests to Pay $6,000 for Flights to Wedding.

Mumsnet users have almost unanimously voted a woman as "reasonable," with 96 percent supporting her for being "annoyed" about her sister's destination wedding and the inevitable price tag.

Original poster destination island explained: "My sister is planning a wedding next year in the Pacific Islands. This is a 30- to 40-hour flight away and will cost my family at least £5k ($6,000) in flights alone to get there. We can barely afford this but were happy to go anyway for the experience and the memories."

According to GroupTravel.org, destination weddings make up one out of every four weddings in the U.S. The website reports that the most popular wedding destinations outside of the country are Mexico, Hawaii, or the Caribbean. Wedding Forward planners have calculated that, on average, an international destination wedding will cost each guest $2,623.

The Mumsnet poster writes she has just found out that her family will need to find their own accommodation, "as there is no longer room for us in the main villa." They will be half-a-mile away from the rest of the family, and no cars are allowed on the island.

The poster adds: "It's probably important to mention we have two children under 6."

She also writes that, while planning her own wedding to her Australian husband, they gave up on their dream of getting married in Thailand, so his family could attend, due to complaints by her family. She adds that her sister and her husband have no connection to the Pacific Islands.

Roberta Burcheri, lead planner and designer at Roberta Burcheri Events in London, told Newsweek about how to treat your wedding guests.

"Having a destination wedding is a big ask from your family and friends because unless you, as the couple getting married, are paying for everyone's flights and accommodation to the destination, this is a cost that lands into the laps of your guests," said Burcher