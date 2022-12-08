Read full article on original website
Physical Domestic, Subject Trespassing In Room – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Officers Arrest Two Fort Bragg Teens in Ukiah for Vehicle Theft and Locate a Loaded ‘Ghost’ Glock Inside
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/6/22 at approximately 11:49 am, the Ukiah PD received an alert from the FLOCK license...
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues
Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
Santa Rosa man facing trial for firearms possession facing new charges
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday night for allegedly possessing a firearm, which would be a violation of the conditions of his pretrial release. Nicholas Hayes, 37, was taken into custody on the 2000-block of Sebastopol Road after a search of his vehicle...
Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
Man impersonating police officer arrested in Santa Rosa for DUI, gun charge
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly discharged a gun and pretended to be a California Highway Patrol officer, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. Police were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue for the report of gunshots and a car stuck in mud. A […]
Subject In Store With Two Firearms, Subject On Over Crossing With Pants Down – Ukiah Police Logs 12.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Swedish Tourists Allegedly Kidnapped and Assaulted By Disturbed Man In Sonoma County
Meth is a helluva drug. But seriously, two Swedish tourists just had a frightening run-in with a suspect whom police are calling "delusional" in a hotel parking lot in Petaluma, and they ended up assaulted and bloody. The incident happened Thursday morning at the Best Western Petaluma Inn on South...
Man arrested after installing hidden bathroom camera to spy on female roommate in Sebastopol home: police
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday after installing a hidden camera to spy on his female roommates at a Sebastopol home, according to a Facebook post by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Nov. 23, a woman called authorities saying she found a hidden camera in her bathroom across the […]
Female Threatened Male With A Knife, Two Vehicles Parked Near Gas Pumps – Ukiah Police Logs 12.07.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
14-Year-Old Santa Rosa Boy Suspected of Stealing Vapes and Alcohol Found Possessing Ghost Gun and Extended Clip
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On September 21, 2022, a group entered a market in north Santa Rosa and...
Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023
The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
MCSO: 18-Year-Old Hopland Man Booked in County Jail After Allegedly Fleeing Deputy and Resisting Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-30-2022 at approximately 7:45 PM Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Water main break in Santa Rosa causes minor flooding, repairs under way
A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred on Carissa Avenue near Summerfield Road just before 4 a.m. and caused minor flooding of the roadway. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic following the break and northbound traffic on Summerfield Road was moving with delays. Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller says repairing the 16-inch diameter pipe should be completed by the end of today.
3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday. SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
Clearlake Man Suspected of DUI After Crashing Into Tree Leaving Passenger with Major Injuries
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/04/2022 at approximately 0425 hours, Party #1, (Grivette) was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 (Vehicle...
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
[UPDATE 7:37 p.m.] Crash on Salmon Creek Road
Just after 7 p.m., a vehicle “rolled off the roadway” on the Salmon Creek Road about one mile west of Hwy 101 across from Miranda. Two occupants are out of the vehicle but an ambulance was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
