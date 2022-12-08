ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

KRON4 News

Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Willits Man Arrested for Assault Contests the Allegations—Law Enforcement Investigation Continues

Troubling reports emerged on Monday, December 5, 2022, that a suspected attacker was on the run after striking a Willits man with a baseball bat causing serious injuries to his head and face. The following day, 33-year-old Christopher Roy Krch was arrested as the suspected attacker. However, since then, a video has been released showing a different set of events may have occurred.
WILLITS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Corning woman dies, man hospitalized Friday in crash

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Corning woman died in a crash at the Tehama and Glenn County line on Friday afternoon, according to the CHP Red Bluff. At about 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Malton Switch Road at County Road P. The CHP said...
CORNING, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County’s Code Enforcement Division to Host CACEO Training Module Academies in 2023

The following is a press release from the County of Mendocino:. The Department of Planning & Building Services is pleased to announce that the Code Enforcement Division has partnered with the California Association of Code Enforcement Officers (CACEO) to host three week-long training module academies in Ukiah next year (2023). Upon completion of the three training modules participants will become Certified Code Enforcement Officers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Water main break in Santa Rosa causes minor flooding, repairs under way

A major water main broke this morning in Santa Rosa causing road closures and lack of water for some area residents, according to a statement from the Santa Rosa Police Department. The break occurred on Carissa Avenue near Summerfield Road just before 4 a.m. and caused minor flooding of the roadway. Carissa Avenue was closed to traffic following the break and northbound traffic on Summerfield Road was moving with delays. Santa Rosa Water spokesperson Elise Miller says repairing the 16-inch diameter pipe should be completed by the end of today.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for attempted murder in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Three men were arrested for a shooting that took place November 19, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.  SRPD say they responded to a 2 a. m. call in November from someone in the process of transferring their friend to a local hospital for a […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement

The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 7:37 p.m.] Crash on Salmon Creek Road

Just after 7 p.m., a vehicle “rolled off the roadway” on the Salmon Creek Road about one mile west of Hwy 101 across from Miranda. Two occupants are out of the vehicle but an ambulance was requested. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
MIRANDA, CA

