ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Northwest Missouri State orders dorm demolition

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zsYW_0jcOYWkA00

Crews will tear down two structures at Northwest Missouri State University to adapt to lesser housing needs.

The Board of Regents approved on Thursday the demise of Phillips Hall, one of four seven-story residences on the campus’ western flank, along with the North Complex, one of two elbow-shaped structures situated north of Bearcat Stadium. Neither building is in use today, aside from a handful of staff offices in the North Complex. Although Northwest recently reported more than 8,000 students enrolled for the first time in its history, most of that growth has come in the form of all-online and commuter students, who do not live on campus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CJ Coombs

The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building

The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TARKIO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

An update provided by Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel

VF Anderson Builders, Inc. continues to pour concrete curbs and driveways on the west side of the roadway as temperatures allow. As the contractor works north toward the intersection of South Avenue lane widths may be temporarily adjusted or certain areas may be barricaded with traffic cones to allow additional working room for equipment. Please reduce speeds and drive carefully through this section for the safety of crews and each other.
MARYVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Charged in Darlington Burglary

ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
DARLINGTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb

MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
MOUNT AYR, IA
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged violent crime. On Sunday, police arrested 52-year-old Marlin R. Thomas, Jr. of Atchison, in the 1200 block South 6th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody on requested charges of domestic battery, bodily harm.
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
ATCHISON, KS
Western Iowa Today

Page County Sheriff’s Report

(Page Co) The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests between November 24th and December 8th. David Duane James, 37, was arrested on November 24th on an active felony warrant out of Nodaway County, Missouri for failure to appear on an order of support. There is no bond on this warrant.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
2K+
Followers
229
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy