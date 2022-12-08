Northwest Missouri State orders dorm demolition

Crews will tear down two structures at Northwest Missouri State University to adapt to lesser housing needs.

The Board of Regents approved on Thursday the demise of Phillips Hall, one of four seven-story residences on the campus’ western flank, along with the North Complex, one of two elbow-shaped structures situated north of Bearcat Stadium. Neither building is in use today, aside from a handful of staff offices in the North Complex. Although Northwest recently reported more than 8,000 students enrolled for the first time in its history, most of that growth has come in the form of all-online and commuter students, who do not live on campus.