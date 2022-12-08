Read full article on original website
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox bans use of TikTok on all state-owned devices
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Citing potential threats to Utah’s cybersecurity, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Monday to immediately ban use of TikTok on all state-owned electronic devices. The order prohibits state agencies or employees from downloading or using the app...
Utah volunteer bird-watchers sought for Audubon Christmas Bird Count
UTAH, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking Utah birdwatchers, novice or experienced, to consider lending their skills to the 123rd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count runs nationwide from next Wednesday, Dec. 14, to Jan. 5 of next...
Oregon woman dies from injuries in tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort
PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died following a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m., after the resort had closed for the night, when they collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express, a resort spokeswoman said.
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
Suspected retail thieves from California arrested in Taylorsville after multi-agency effort
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A multi-agency operation targeting retail thefts at stores in the Taylorsville area has led to the arrests of two California women suspected of stealing and engaging in fraudulent activity across several states. Darrian Deajurrey Williams, 29, of San Leandro, Calif., and...
Brighton Town Council announces $150 fines for vehicles in roadways
BRIGHTON, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s about to get pretty expensive to park on public roadways in Brighton. The Unified Police Department soon will begin enforcing a Brighton ordinance that fines motorists $150 for parking on public roadways in and around the town atop Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
SLCPD searching for driver of stolen truck that struck 3 vehicles; passenger in custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City recovered a stolen Ford F-350 after they say the driver, a 29-year-old man, lost control and crashed into three parked vehicles. The investigation started at 9:05 a.m. Monday when a Salt Lake City Police...
South Jordan nabs game burglar
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police Monday night announced they had tracked down the culprit in a $20,000 burglary at a digital game outlet. After a break-in last week at Mythos Games, police acted on a tip and information from other related burglaries...
Unified police investigating gunfire, blood trail at Kearns reception center
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating gunshots and a shooting after an incident at the Colonial Reception Center in Kearns. Police responded to the scene, at 4095 W. Sams Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 p.m. Saturday. “When officers arrived, there was a...
MAC-10 toting carjacking suspect crashes into SLCPD patrol cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged carjacker who brandished a MAC-10 was booked into jail early Monday morning after crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser. A woman had just gotten into her car, placing the keys into the ignition, the driver’s...
4 injured in crash involving semi on I-15 in Box Elder County
GARLAND, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Sunday on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County. The Garland and Tremonton fire departments and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a semi about 5:30 p.m. on I-15 near Riverside, the Garland Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
Update: Suspect killed in armed confrontation with police in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed confrontation with police in Bluffdale late Saturday morning. Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton confirmed the suspect’s death while delivering a prepared statement Saturday night. “At approximately 11:45 hours today,...
Multiple shots fired between groups near Fairpark neighborhood; 2 victims taken to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of...
Update: Police arrest man wanted in Midvale stabbing, child abduction that triggered Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and then triggering an Amber Alert by abducting her 4-year-old niece Friday night in Midvale has been arrested. Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo was located and arrested in Ogden, the Unified Police Department announced...
New details revealed in arrest of suspect in Midvale stabbing, Amber Alert
MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the arrest of a man charged after a Midvale stabbing, vehicle theft and Amber Alert for the child in the car. Suspect Jonathan Moises Wauloxten Hidalgo, 20, has been charged on suspicion of:. Child kidnapping, a...
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a Bluffdale apartment complex. “At approximately 1145 hours today, a citizen called the police department to report an aggravated assault,” the SSPD statement says. “It...
