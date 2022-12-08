ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox bans use of TikTok on all state-owned devices

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Citing potential threats to Utah’s cybersecurity, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Monday to immediately ban use of TikTok on all state-owned electronic devices. The order prohibits state agencies or employees from downloading or using the app...
UTAH STATE
Utah volunteer bird-watchers sought for Audubon Christmas Bird Count

UTAH, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking Utah birdwatchers, novice or experienced, to consider lending their skills to the 123rd annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. The Christmas Bird Count runs nationwide from next Wednesday, Dec. 14, to Jan. 5 of next...
UTAH STATE
Oregon woman dies from injuries in tubing accident at Deer Valley Resort

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An 18-year-old Oregon woman died following a tubing accident Saturday night at Deer Valley Resort. The woman was tubing with friends about 9 p.m., after the resort had closed for the night, when they collided with a chairlift tower at Deer Valley’s Silver Strike Express, a resort spokeswoman said.
PARK CITY, UT
Brighton Town Council announces $150 fines for vehicles in roadways

BRIGHTON, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s about to get pretty expensive to park on public roadways in Brighton. The Unified Police Department soon will begin enforcing a Brighton ordinance that fines motorists $150 for parking on public roadways in and around the town atop Big Cottonwood Canyon.
BRIGHTON, UT
South Jordan nabs game burglar

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Jordan police Monday night announced they had tracked down the culprit in a $20,000 burglary at a digital game outlet. After a break-in last week at Mythos Games, police acted on a tip and information from other related burglaries...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
4 injured in crash involving semi on I-15 in Box Elder County

GARLAND, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Sunday on Interstate 15 in Box Elder County. The Garland and Tremonton fire departments and Utah Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a semi about 5:30 p.m. on I-15 near Riverside, the Garland Fire Department stated on its Facebook page.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Update: Suspect killed in armed confrontation with police in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed confrontation with police in Bluffdale late Saturday morning. Saratoga Springs Police Chief Andrew Burton confirmed the suspect’s death while delivering a prepared statement Saturday night. “At approximately 11:45 hours today,...
BLUFFDALE, UT
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department has released a statement on an officer-involved shooting Saturday at a Bluffdale apartment complex. “At approximately 1145 hours today, a citizen called the police department to report an aggravated assault,” the SSPD statement says. “It...
BLUFFDALE, UT

