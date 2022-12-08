ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Kathy Talley
4d ago

So sad that these people will do anything for a better life but we have so many mean people in this world there's no one they can trust.

WAVY News 10

Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. According to his team, Muhammad also received a 12-month ban from city hall. He plans to appeal during the city council meeting set for Tuesday.
NORFOLK, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA
13News Now

'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

4 charged in labor trafficking case at Williamsburg laundry facility

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Four people have been charged with money laundering, forced labor, and other immigration-related offenses at a Williamsburg laundry facility. According to a press release, a 33-count indictment alleges that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Dean Vaughan and 68-year-old George Evans engaged in a conspiracy to harbor, transport and benefit from employing undocumented noncitizens at Northstar Holdings of Virginia LLC, which did business under Magnolia Cleaning Services, LLC.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

