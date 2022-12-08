Read full article on original website
Kathy Talley
4d ago
So sad that these people will do anything for a better life but we have so many mean people in this world there's no one they can trust.
WAVY News 10
Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. According to his team, Muhammad also received a 12-month ban from city hall. He plans to appeal during the city council meeting set for Tuesday.
nkccnews.com
Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court
A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
2 hurt, man arrested in shooting on Sea Cove Court in Virginia Beach
A man has been charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that sent two people to the hospital last week. On Dec. 8, Virginia Beach police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
NBC12
Midlothian residents among 4 charged in human trafficking conspiracy investigation
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia tells WVEC that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans and a fourth, unnamed defendant will face the 33-count indictment in federal court.
Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting dwindle
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, have stepped down in recent months -- raising doubts among some whether the panel can perform its job. The Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission...
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
Child shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court
A juvenile was shot Sunday in Richmond's Mosby Court, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
Powhatan school assault under investigation, State Police trooper on administrative leave
A Virginia state trooper has been relieved of duty after his alleged involvement in the assault of a female student at a private school in Powhatan County.
Woman sentenced for embezzling over $35,000 from Norfolk employer
A woman was sentenced Friday for embezzling over $35,000 in copays and cash belonging to the medical practice that employed her, officials report.
WTKR
4 charged in labor trafficking case at Williamsburg laundry facility
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Four people have been charged with money laundering, forced labor, and other immigration-related offenses at a Williamsburg laundry facility. According to a press release, a 33-count indictment alleges that 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Dean Vaughan and 68-year-old George Evans engaged in a conspiracy to harbor, transport and benefit from employing undocumented noncitizens at Northstar Holdings of Virginia LLC, which did business under Magnolia Cleaning Services, LLC.
18-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach after shooting left 1 dead, 1 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old man faces several charges after a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and another person hurt in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of gunshot victims.
NBC12
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for fugitive wanted for assault on law enforcement
According to police, Luis Axel Moreno Ramos is wanted for two counts of assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and improper display of registration.
