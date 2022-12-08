ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
verticalmag.com

Everything was perfect — until it wasn’t

Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 3 seconds. For 40 years, the air medical crew at Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance has been playing a critical role for the community of Norfolk, Virginia, and its surrounding area. As a fully functional critical care unit operated by Metro Aviation, Nightingale is tasked with...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected

William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
gordonconwell.edu

What Too Little Forgiveness Does to Us

Timothy Keller (MDiv ’75) This essay originally appeared in The New York Times. Virginia is reeling from two mass shootings in less than a month in Chesapeake and Charlottesville. From what we know, the races and politics of the two people accused of the shootings were quite different. But...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

