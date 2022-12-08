Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
18-year-old family-owned Italian café in Virginia Beach reopens after fire
A Virginia Beach family is excited to announce they’ve rebuilt their restaurant after it caught fire in January.
13newsnow.com
Dancing and prancing: It's time to 'Jungle Bell Rock' at the Virginia Zoo
NORFOLK, Va. — You can dance the day away with all your animal friends to celebrate the Yuletide season at the Virginia Zoo. "Jungle Bell Rock" will be held for all zoo visitors on December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. From Santa showing off his DJ skills...
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Seafood extravaganza
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wimbo from Beachhouse 757 laid out a tremendous seafood spread that was truly something to behold!. Today’s feast included blackened salmon pasta, fried lobster mac and cheese, and fried fish and grits. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef...
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
verticalmag.com
Everything was perfect — until it wasn’t
Estimated reading time 9 minutes, 3 seconds. For 40 years, the air medical crew at Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance has been playing a critical role for the community of Norfolk, Virginia, and its surrounding area. As a fully functional critical care unit operated by Metro Aviation, Nightingale is tasked with...
Holiday shoppers ‘on edge’ after shots fired in mall parking lot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With less than two weeks until Christmas, families are still buying gifts at Greenbrier Mall. But shoppers say they’re on edge. That's after a string of shootings in Hampton Roads, including the mass shooting at the Greenbrier Walmart, and more recently, gunfire in the parking lot of Greenbrier Mall.
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
Foodbank hosting December drive-through food pantry
The pantry will be at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, and the initiative is being funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up to shots being fired
Before those shots went off, Pam Coley was inside shopping when she noticed something was off.
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Local Facebook group giving back through the "Kindness Rocks Project"
If you stumble across colorful stones of fun cartoons or motivational messages, you're looking at the work of the "Norfolk Rocks"(Hampton Roads) in what they call the "Kindness Rocks Project."
WAVY News 10
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected
William & Mary student dies, no foul play suspected. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Virginia Beach nonprofit pushes for state-run program to turn in abandoned boats
The nonprofit Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation (VDRF) is working to remove those boats one by one. So far this year they've removed 16 abandoned and derelict vessels (ADVs).
“Lights, Camera, Holiday!”: Annual Suffolk Holiday Parade takes place Saturday
The parade will start at 7 p.m. and residents can expect some road closures in the downtown area. According to a press release, roads will close for the parade route beginning at 5 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Unbreakable spirit: Newport News teacher breaking barriers in her classroom
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News teacher is playing a vital role in her own community, helping to shape the next generation of children. But not only is she doing that, she’s also sharing her unbreakable spirit. In a classroom full of eager, energetic first graders,...
obxtoday.com
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium announces annual ‘Holiday Tree Hunt’
The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, the area’s largest zipline and climbing adventure experience, is happy to announce its annual “Holiday Tree Hunt.”. “This is not your typical Easter egg hunt,” said Candie Fisher, President of The Adventure Park. “It is a fun scavenger hunt through our treetop trails.”
gordonconwell.edu
What Too Little Forgiveness Does to Us
Timothy Keller (MDiv ’75) This essay originally appeared in The New York Times. Virginia is reeling from two mass shootings in less than a month in Chesapeake and Charlottesville. From what we know, the races and politics of the two people accused of the shootings were quite different. But...
