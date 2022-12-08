Read full article on original website
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently CloseJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Marshalls Permanently Closes - Longstanding Minnesota Location ShuttersTy D.Minneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
The Vikings Worked Out a New Kicker, and You’ll Like Him
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have experienced great success on their way to a 10-2 record. However, one of the biggest disappointments has regarded their kicker, Greg Joseph. After a strong 2021 season in which Joseph hit over 86% of his field goals, including making 7 of...
Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season
Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
Detroit vs. Everybody: 59 Percent of NFL Experts Select Vikings
The Lions are seeking their sixth victory of the season.
Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’
Troy Aikman remains one of sports media's most trusted voices. So his opinion is worth listening to when it comes to the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Calls Out NFL Owners, Agrees With Tom Brady Concerning the League’s Future: ‘There’s a Lot of Bad Football’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
Do the Vikings Need a New Defensive Coordinator in 2023?
The Minnesota Vikings are a good team. They sit at 10-3 through 14 weeks this season. They’re going to win the NFC North and will wind up being one of the top seeds in the playoffs. They also might need a new defensive coordinator. There’s no denying that Mike...
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
Vikings May Have Potential DC Replacement Already in the Building
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
What Does Defensive Change Look Like for Vikings?
On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings will return home to U.S. Bank Stadium in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Online bookmaker Bovada has Minnesota as only four-point favorites, and with the dysfunction in Indy, that disrespect is largely reflective of the Vikings current defense. Minnesota needs to make some defense change, but what could that change look like?
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Kyler Murray’s Injury Exposes Cardinals’ Lack of Player Development
From questionable drafting and free-agency acquisitions, Arizona’s twisted version of patience and pragmatism left the team stranded without enough life preservers.
Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People
Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith Among 5 Inactive Vikings vs. DET
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have each released their lists of inactive players ahead of Week 14’s game. Among the 5 inactive Vikings, there are three usual starters that won’t play on Sunday. The full list is as follows:. LT Christian Darrisaw. C Garrett Bradbury. S Harrison...
Showout Sets Jefferson Up for Showdown
The Minnesota Vikings looked fine on offense during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions; at least they did when Kevin O’Connell wasn’t slamming Dalvin Cook into the offensive line. Justin Jefferson set a new franchise record for single game receiving yards, and he’s now got a four-game showdown on tap.
Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game
A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
