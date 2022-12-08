ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season

Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Colts Reveal Starting QB at Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t play in Week 14 because of a bye week, adding a wee bit of mystery to the identity of the Week 15 starting quarterback. The Vikings host the Colts this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, hoping to rebound from a humbling loss to the whippersnapping Detroit Lions, 34-23. Minnesota still needs just one win or Detroit loss to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

What Does Defensive Change Look Like for Vikings?

On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings will return home to U.S. Bank Stadium in a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Online bookmaker Bovada has Minnesota as only four-point favorites, and with the dysfunction in Indy, that disrespect is largely reflective of the Vikings current defense. Minnesota needs to make some defense change, but what could that change look like?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People

Questions Answered: Panic after DET, Brandel Out, Firing People. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Showout Sets Jefferson Up for Showdown

The Minnesota Vikings looked fine on offense during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions; at least they did when Kevin O’Connell wasn’t slamming Dalvin Cook into the offensive line. Justin Jefferson set a new franchise record for single game receiving yards, and he’s now got a four-game showdown on tap.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Cut Before Sunday's Game

A veteran NFL kicker has been released before his team's game on Sunday. Matthew Wright, a 26-year-old placekicker, needs to find a new home after Saturday. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran NFL kicker ahead of their game on Sunday. Pittsburgh has chosen to go with Chris Boswell at kicker...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to here

The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy