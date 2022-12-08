The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball teams both were victorious on the home court Saturday. The Lady Phoenix defeated North Dakota State 70-52 at the Kress Center thanks to a strong second half. GB outscored NDSU 38-24 after intermission to pull away. Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz each poured in 18 points as Green Bay improved to 5-3 on the season. They’ll return to the Kress on Wednesday when they host the Wisconsin Badgers who snapped a seven game losing streak on Sunday by beating St. Thomas 72-64.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO