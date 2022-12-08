Read full article on original website
New Options For Troubled Teens
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The atrium of the House of Hope has been remodeled and will now be a safe space for young people experiencing homelessness. Staff showed off the new space to community members Monday, it’s called “The Drop In.”. “That will be available to...
Green Bay Sculpture Shows Love for the City
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s a “cheesy” new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading “I (heart) GB” was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The “heart” element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese.
Harlem Globetrotter Shares C.H.E.E.R. Message with Green Bay Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Harlem Globetrotter’s visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization’s message of “C.H.E.E.R,” standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body,...
Appleton Rates High For LGBTQ +
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton’s score of 93 on the index is up...
Wisconsin DNR Announces City of Menasha as Applicant of Funding Through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) –The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the city of Menasha is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. This project includes the replacement of watermains throughout the city of Menasha to improve system hydraulics and reduce the risk of water main breaks.
Red Kettle Campaign Has Two Weeks to Raise Over $760 Thousand
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign is in the final stretch; don’t miss your chance to contribute to any of the 38 red kettles around the area. The campaign in Green Bay officially launched on November 10 with a goal of $1,335,000. As...
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
Menasha Police Chief honored for Preventing Overdose Deaths in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) Team presented its first ever We Heart You Celebration of Excellence Award on Monday to Chief Tim Styka from the Menasha Police Department. The award will now be presented annually. The award was given to Styka in...
Three People Displaced After Overnight Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Green Bay Metro Fire crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on...
Evers Coming To Green Bay To Listen To Budget Priorities
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – With a new two-year state budget on the horizon, Gov. Tony Evers is planning stops around the state, including in Green Bay, to hear from citizens. The Dec. 20 listening session is set for 5:30-7 p.m. at the STEM Innovation Center on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Those who would like to attend can register online.
A Phoenix sweep at home
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball teams both were victorious on the home court Saturday. The Lady Phoenix defeated North Dakota State 70-52 at the Kress Center thanks to a strong second half. GB outscored NDSU 38-24 after intermission to pull away. Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz each poured in 18 points as Green Bay improved to 5-3 on the season. They’ll return to the Kress on Wednesday when they host the Wisconsin Badgers who snapped a seven game losing streak on Sunday by beating St. Thomas 72-64.
Green Knights hoops and hockey
The St. Norbert basketball teams took care of business Saturday in Rockford, Illinois. The women rolled to a 65-30 victory behind 18 points from Chloe Gruszynski to stay perfect in NACC play at 4-0, they are 7-1 overall. The men got 18 points from Kyle Krueger to beat Rockford 69-62. SNC improves to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Gas Prices Continue To Drop in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 67.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
Traffic Crash Blocks Intersection, Knocks out Power
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A crash on Green Bay’s northwest side has shut down a busy road and cut power to hundreds. The Green Bay Police Department says the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue is closed to traffic following the crash. A power pole was knocked down, with wires crossing the road.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
Fatal Marinette Shooting Justified, Authorities Say
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers...
Mural Honors Man who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new mural was unveiled at Appleton’s Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the...
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Man Charged in Oshkosh Murder
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The suspect in a murder at a Memorial Day family gathering pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on Monday. Joshua Johnson, 38, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the May 30 incident.
