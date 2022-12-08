How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff just announced when the show would begin Season 2. Fans can crowd into Hulu on January 24th to see more of the characters they love. It makes sense to bring the gang back for another round. Especially seeing how much people enjoyed Season 1. Duff is back like she never left in the sitcom and joined by a cast that absolutely managed to mimic the feel of How I Met Your Mother. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have to be thrilled with the fan response so far. They'll thrill all those viewers at home with 20 more episodes in this comforting world that they've created. Along for the ride alongside Duff are Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Francia Raisa. If you're looking to catch up before Season 2 gets rolling, all of Season 1 is available on Hulu. Check out Duff's post down below.

57 MINUTES AGO