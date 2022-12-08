Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs
Yellowstone fans have turned their attention to creator Taylor Sheridan’s next all-new spinoff, 1923, as the series prequel is set... The post Sam Elliott Joins Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford at ‘1923’ Premiere to Talk ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs appeared first on Outsider.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long Star In Kenya Barris‘ ’You People’
Netflix has released the first teaser for You People starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Jonah Hill. The film will be the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish and the recently released Entergalactic from Netflix. Variety reports that the film follows Jonah Hill as a part of a young couple and the cultural differences between their families as they attempt to move forward in their relationship. More from VIBE.comNia Long Calls Out Boston Celtics For How They Handled Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal'The Best Man: Final Chapters' Official Trailer Gives Unfinished Business Its Proper EndingDeon Cole Shares Excitement To Host The 2022...
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
ComicBook
C2E2 Reveals Buffy The Vampire Slayer Stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter for 2023 Lineup (Exclusive)
C2E2 is always one of the most entertaining conventions on the calendar, and 2023 is shaping up to be no different. ReedPop is celebrating with 12 Days of C2E2, which will reveal a big-time lineup of guests, ticket giveaways, and more surprises, and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal two fan favorites will be in attendance. Buffy the Vampire stars James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter will be joining the linupe for all three days of the event, and they will be part of a panel and will be available for photo ops and autograph signings. Buffy fans will not want to miss out on all the fun, and you can now get tickets for C2E2 2023 right here!
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
ComicBook
Hilary Duff Announces How I Met Your Father Season 2 Premiere Date
How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff just announced when the show would begin Season 2. Fans can crowd into Hulu on January 24th to see more of the characters they love. It makes sense to bring the gang back for another round. Especially seeing how much people enjoyed Season 1. Duff is back like she never left in the sitcom and joined by a cast that absolutely managed to mimic the feel of How I Met Your Mother. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have to be thrilled with the fan response so far. They'll thrill all those viewers at home with 20 more episodes in this comforting world that they've created. Along for the ride alongside Duff are Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Francia Raisa. If you're looking to catch up before Season 2 gets rolling, all of Season 1 is available on Hulu. Check out Duff's post down below.
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
ComicBook
Spy x Family Just Made Yor the Strongest Mom in Anime
If there is one thing anime fans know, it is that families are not all made the same. The kind of parents you find in Soul Eater is different from this in Fullmetal Alchemist, and that kind of comparison scratches the surface. Nuclear families are hard to find in any anime let alone a shonen series, but Spy x Family has broken that mold. And now, the series just proved Yor is the strongest anime mom we've met to date.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
