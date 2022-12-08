Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 2-Word Message For Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy made his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon. It came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers topped the Buccaneers, 35-7, in a game that was never close. Purdy out-played the legendary NFL quarterback, who had a pretty cool postgame message for the youngster following...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones says Cowboys player needs to “become a man”
After Anthony Brown injured himself last week, the Dallas Cowboys must rely on a troubled player who hasn’t started a game this season. And owner Jerry Jones wants the best out of him. Kelvin Joseph has made limited contributions this season. Per Pro-Football-Reference, Joseph recorded 14 tackles, one pass...
Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement
Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio Football Fans
When it comes to the NFL in the state of Ohio, the Browns are typically thought of as the more popular brand. But given the Browns' ineptitude since 1990, and Cincinnati's fairly consistent success from the Marvin Lewis era to present day; Joe Burrow says there's still room on the Bengals' bandwagon.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys
Every year the Dallas Cowboys (deservedly or not) find themselves in the Super Bowl bubble, but Rob Gronkowski refuses to buy it. Appearing on FOX's pregame show Sunday, the former Patriots-Bucs tight end was asked about his outlook on the NFC playoff picture. And Gronk didn't hold back when it came to the 'Boys, calling them "pretenders."
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Michael Strahan
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Michael Strahan will be back on the air on Sunday afternoon. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants, will be working for FOX once again on Sunday, taking part in the network's pregame show. The former New York Giants star...
Deion Sanders Hiring Former SEC Player To Coaching Staff
Deion Sanders is not only looking to the transfer portal to find talent from other programs. Sanders is also trying to build a strong coaching staff. On Sunday, he officially added Texas A&M defensive analyst Nick Williams to the fold. Williams, a former linebacker and defensive back at Georgia, spent...
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
SEC Network Announces Decision After Mike Leach's Death
SEC Network will spend Tuesday celebrating the life of Mike Leach, who died Monday night following complications from a heart condition. ESPN announced it will air Remembering Mike Leach, an hour-long tribute special, on SEC Network at 2 p.m. ET. It's also available on the ESPN App and Sirius XM channel 374.
Dak Prescott Made Notable Promise After Sunday's Game
Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys' close win over the one-win Texans on Sunday afternoon. The Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback now has nine interceptions on the season, a high mark and that's with him missing roughly a month of games due to injury. Prescott is promising to fix...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Has Stepped Away From Team
Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the Atlanta Falcons. According to The Athletic's Josh Kendall, head coach Arthur Smith left the team to address a "chronic" knee issue. However, Smith said the knee is "nothing that has been an issue this season." Furthermore, the Falcons learned that Mariota planned to step...
Details Emerge From Mike Leach Health Situation
The college football world is praying for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Sunday afternoon. Mississippi State announced on Sunday that Leach suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital. "Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier...
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
Bears Coach Has Brutally Honest Chase Claypool Admission
The Chicago Bears' pickup of Chase Claypool at the deadline was thought to be one of the bigger moves of the NFL season. But since his arrival from Pittsburgh, Claypool hasn't had the immediate impact most imagined he would. In five games with the team, the former Steeler has logged...
