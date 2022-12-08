ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad

Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Penalty In Bucs vs. 49ers Game

NFL fans convinced certain star quarterbacks get special treatment might take solace in Brock Purdy receiving a beneficial call early to begin his first career start. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Keanu Neal had an unimpeded path to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback on the first offensive snap. He rocked Purdy, but the sack didn't count.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

Colts try to block Vikings from clinching NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting healthy at the right time as they attempt to wrap up the NFC North division title Saturday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts in Minneapolis. Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight games and six of their past seven. With a month remaining, the Colts are trying to avoid closing the season in a complete tailspin under interim coach Jeff Saturday. Minnesota (10-3) clinches the division and a playoff spot with a win, but the Vikings are coming a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday

Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Bumped up from practice squad

Williams was elevated from the Cardinals' practice squad ahead of Monday's game with the Patriots, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Williams will suit up Monday after receiving his third consecutive elevation to the active roster. The 28-year-old has seen 29 offensive snaps over his last two appearances, while catching his only target for a seven-yard gain. He's likely a very deep tournament play at best in single-game DFS contests for Week 14.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans

Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Commanders' Carson Wentz: Activated from IR

The Commanders activated Wentz (finger) from injured reserve Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Wentz stands to serve as the primary backup to Taylor Heinicke now that he's returned to Washington's active roster, beginning with Sunday's divisional contest against the Giants. The veteran hasn't played since Week 6 due to having undergone right ring finger surgery. In his six starts this season, Wentz threw 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official

Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Back on inactive list

Sills (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles. After he was a healthy inactive for three consecutive games, Sills dressed for the Giants' 20-20 tie with the Commanders a week ago, but he played just one snap during that contest. He now finds himself back in street clothes Sunday while the Giants keep five other wideouts (Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Marcus Johnson) active ahead of him.
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion

Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports

Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out

The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy