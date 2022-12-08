ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Jackson’s Embrace – Corning’s Jackson Casey’s honor

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a moment that stood out amongst all the rest.

Last year, Corning boys basketball battled Union-Endicott in the STAC Championship game. It was a game that went to double overtime and ultimately went to the Tigers 67-66 at Elmira High School. That night, now Corning senior guard Jackson Casey showcased ultimate sportsmanship.

In the competitive battle, Casey dove for a loose ball that went out of bounds by the Tigers’ bench. In the process, Casey collided with U-E assistant coach Jerome Scott. Both would be ok after hitting the floor, but Scott took longer to come up to his feet.

Minutes later, Casey found Scott amid an official’s timeout and embraced coach earning an ovation for the sportsmanship from the crowd.

18 Sports takes you back to the moment that put a bigger spotlight on more than just the game. It was a moment that showcased pure grace and compassion proving that certain times are much bigger than the scoreboard.

cnycentral.com

Widespread wet snow for all of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- A snowy scene is expected across CNY for the rest of Sunday!. The National Weather Service has issued some WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of CNY for Sunday and Sunday night. Counties under the advisory are:. -Oswego. -Lewis. -Oneida. -Madison. -Chenango. -Cortland. The reason for the alerts is...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Kiwanis Club of Elmira holds Festival of Trees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Saturday, Elmira’s Kiwanis Club held a festival of trees, giving the community a chance to fund local programs while taking the chance at winning a tree. The trees are small table-top trees that were decorated by committee members from the Kiwanis Club. The Club’s President, Sherry Mandell, said that each […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Community Arts of Elmira unveils new mural

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As part of the Elmira Infinite Canvas project, Community Arts of Elmira has unveiled another mural in the city, this one being on the side of Elmira Community Cycle. The mural celebration/ribbon cutting was done at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday with representatives from Community Arts of Elmira, Elmira Community Cycle, and […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
CORNING, NY
