High School Standouts: 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers claimed the 2A State Championship this past Friday with a 35-20 win over Oceanside Collegiate.
The win was the Panthers’ eighth state title since 2010, going 8-1 in the championship over that span.Abbeville claims 2A title, 8th championship since 2010
It’s their second championship in three rows after winning four in a row between 2015 and 2018.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0