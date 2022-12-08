ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, SC

High School Standouts: 2A State Champion Abbeville Panthers

By Dan Vasko
 4 days ago

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers claimed the 2A State Championship this past Friday with a 35-20 win over Oceanside Collegiate.

The win was the Panthers’ eighth state title since 2010, going 8-1 in the championship over that span.

It’s their second championship in three rows after winning four in a row between 2015 and 2018.

