El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this WeekTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
San Angelo LIVE!
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards amid migrant surge, local official says
A Yuma county supervisor shared his town's battle to accommodate the influx of migrants amid caring for residents as border crossings increase in Arizona.
Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks
The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
Illegal immigrants crossing easily into Texas caught on video, but not by Border Patrol
A video has been posted to social media that shows how easy it is for some people to get across the southern border into Texas. Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso posted the video, which Fox News then reposted. The footage shows fourteen illegal immigrants crossing a border fence separating Mexico from Texas before avoiding traffic along State Highway 375.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Unable to cross into U.S., Venezuelans file record number of refugee petitions in Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A record number of Venezuelan nationals is petitioning for refugee status in Mexico, the head of the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance says.
Venezuelan migrants unfazed by Title 42 appeal
“We have no plan B, We are just waiting to see what happens next. We have invested too much time on the road to go back. We are not going back." Carlos Gabriel, Venezuelan migrant stuck in Juarez, Mexico
The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
Abbott to Biden: Texas is increasing security along Mexican border to fight migrant ‘invasion’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying the state is increasing its border security initiatives along the Mexican border to fight a migrant "invasion." This came the same day he sent letters to two state agencies ordering them to ratchet up security initiatives as part of Operation Lone Star.
Kait 8
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
SPECIAL REPORT: Texas anthropology students dig up migrant remains in hopes of identifying them
Anthropology students from Texas State University exhumed the remains of seven unidentified migrants at a cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
