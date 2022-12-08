ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks

The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy