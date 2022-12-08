ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jury to decide if Donovan Lewis police shooting warrants criminal charges

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Il8v_0jcOWhrN00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A grand jury will decide whether to prosecute the Columbus police officer that shot and killed an unarmed Black man, Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack said Thursday.

The state agency has turned over its investigative report on the shooting death of Donovan Lewis to special prosecutors H. Tim Merkle and Gary Shroyer. The pair, who Tyack said he appointed, will review the report and present the case to a Franklin County grand jury. They will evaluate whether the evidence shows probable cause and warrants criminal charges against Officer Ricky Anderson.

Body camera video showed Anderson shot and killed Lewis while he and other officers served an arrest warrant at an apartment, after Lewis had been accused of domestic violence. While wrangling a K9 and within one second of opening the door, Anderson shot Lewis as he sat up in a bed against the back corner of the room.

Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands

NBC4 has an edited and redacted version of the body camera footage below. Some may find its contents disturbing.

Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant said Anderson fired his gun when Lewis appeared to raise a hand with something in it. Moving frame-by-frame through the video showed Lewis raising his right hand toward officers, while he put his left hand back toward a pillow.

“There was, like, a vape pen that was found on the bed right next to him,” Bryant said.

Lewis’ family and their attorney have since said Anderson violated Andre’s Law during the attempted arrest and deadly shooting. The group said officers should have immediately rendered medical aid to the shooting victim, instead of moving his body around.

Ex-student convicted of killing newborn at sorority house to get new sentencing hearing, court rules

When NBC4 reviewed Anderson’s personnel records , it found he had no violations related to the use of force. The records did show that CPD previously terminated Anderson, but he won his job back. The officer had been fired for taking pay for guarding a bank when he wasn’t there. However, the arbitrator in the case reinstated Anderson, claiming the city couldn’t prove which hours he didn’t work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation

BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
GALION, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus detectives searching for red sedan involved in I-70 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a red sedan that was involved in a shooting last week on I-70. Columbus police said the red four-door sedan in the newly released dashcam video was involved in the shooting of another motorist who had two young children and an adult passenger in the car.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe woman pleads guilty in deadly shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman has pled guilty to the death of 30-year-old Ethan Sams. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime. It took nearly a year, for prosecutors to bring charges against Baxter. According to police, Ethan...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses

MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
newyorkbeacon.com

Columbus to Pay $440K to Injured Man Cop Slammed to the Ground for Traffic Citation, Reopening His Wounds After Surgery

Columbus, Ohio, has reached a deal to pay a settlement to a Black man violently arrested in 2018 for an unpaid traffic ticket. Attorneys for the city and Cameryn Standifer made the agreement as a jury deliberated the outcome of a federal civil trial in late November. Standifer’s lawyers said that when Columbus Police officer Brandon Harmon slammed him, it exacerbated their client’s injuries from a car accident three months before, the Columbus Dispatch reports.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras

Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …. Columbus police to gain access to 'nuisance' complex's security cameras. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3VOPcFM. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. The Spectrum Dec. 11, 2022. FOR MORE:...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy