ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

No ‘VIP lane’ existed for PPE, says Conservative former minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Quml_0jcOWgye00

A Tory ex-Treasury minister has denied the existence of a so-called VIP lane over personal protective equipment (PPE) as the Government scrambled to find sufficient kit in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The idea of there existing a VIP lane is “misconstrued”, Lord Agnew told BBC Newsnight.

Lord Agnew resigned in January this year from his ministerial posts over what he described at the time as the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid-19 business loans.

He told the programme it was “very frightening” to be involved in PPE procurement in the early days of the crisis.

“It was very frightening. We were completely naked. We had no supplies of gowns and masks, of scrubs or ventilators or a vaccine, so we saw no way out of this actually and those early weeks it was very frightening.

But he told the programme: “I don’t call it the VIP lane at all. We were getting hundreds of offers a day to help from largely very decent people who were as worried as we were in government.

“And we had to find some way of getting the more critical ones through into the procurement triaging system. So that’s all it was.”

“The idea of it being a VIP line is very misconstrued.”

It emerged this week that Conservative peer Baroness Michelle Mone was taking a leave of absence from the House of Lords following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for PPE.

Ministers have committed to release documents to MPs surrounding the award of contracts to the PPE Medpro firm.

Reports – denied by Lady Mone – have suggested the peer may have profited from the firm winning contracts worth more than £200 million to supply equipment after she recommended it to ministers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lords’ standards watchdog is investigating Lady Mone over her alleged involvement in procuring contracts for PPE Medpro, although this has been paused “while the matter is under investigation by the police or another agency as part of a criminal investigation”.

Lord Agnew declined to comment on the allegations, citing the watchdog’s investigation.

Lady Mone has consistently denied any “role or function” in the company, and her lawyers have previously said she is “not connected to PPE Medpro in any capacity”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told

A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard. Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.
newschain

Three children - aged eight to 11 - dead after falling into icy lake

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull. A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital. Emergency services were first called to Babbs Mill Park in the Kingshurst area of Solihull, West Midlands, near Birmingham at 2.36pm on Sunday, where it was reported four children had been playing on the ice and fallen through into the lake.
newschain

Security minister raises concerns over TikTok as news source

The security minister has raised concerns about a growing number of young people reading the news on social media sites such as the Chinese-owned TikTok. Tom Tugendhat warned on Tuesday that “challenges” could be created if Beijing declares the platform’s algorithms a national security asset. He used...
The Independent

Sunak ‘shocked’ by allegations about Baroness Mone and PPE firm

Rishi Sunak said it was “absolutely right” that Tory peer Baroness Michelle Mone was taking a leave of absence from the Lords following allegations linking her to a firm awarded contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE).The Prime Minister said he was “shocked” to read reports alleging that the peer and her children secretly received £29 million originating from the profits of the PPE firm – claims she has denied.His press secretary confirmed Lady Mone had lost the Tory whip but clarified this only happened “by default” when she decided to take a leave of absence.She suggested Mr Sunak had not...
The Independent

Ministers commit to publishing Michelle Mone PPE documents as she takes leave of absence from Lords

The Commons has passed a motion to force the publication of secret texts and emails relating to Covid PPE contracts secured by a company linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone.But ministers will release the documents when investigations have finished, the government said. Health minister Will Quince told the Commons the administration was “committed” to producing the information on PPE Medpro. But he added that would happen when “all investigations are concluded”.Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner had told Tory MPs they would be “complicit in a cover-up” if they voted against the motion, which called for the publication of all...
The Independent

‘Unworkable’ asylum plans backed by Suella Braverman condemned as ‘completely out of step with British values’

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think tank report which calls for all asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse...
newschain

Yorkshire chairman Lord Kamlesh Patel felt a lack of support from the ECB

Yorkshire chair Lord Kamlesh Patel has accused the former leadership of the England and Wales Cricket Board of failing to support him when he faced criticism over the reforms he led at the county. Lord Patel took over at Yorkshire in November last year after the county had been stripped...
The Independent

Tory peer argues Lords should remain unelected to ensure ‘scrutiny’ of laws

A Tory peer has argued that the House of Lords should remain unelected despite suggestions by Labour that the public has “lost faith” in politicians’ ability to bring about change.Lord Norton urged caution over what he described as “Big Bang reform” after it was reported Sir Keir Starmer would replace nominations for Parliament’s second chamber with a voting system.There have long been warnings that membership of the House of Lords is becoming excessive, with Boris Johnson attracting criticism over some of his appointments, notably Lord Lebedev.The media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent was given a life peerage in 2020 but...
newschain

Spymasters rapped by MPs for lack of accountability

Britain’s intelligence agencies have been rebuked for failing to provide information on time to the parliamentary watchdog overseeing their work. The Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) – made up of senior MPs and peers – said its work has been “severely hampered” over the past year due to the agencies’ failure to meet deadlines for responding to its inquiries.
The Independent

Mhairi Black asks PM for clarity on democratic route to IndyRef2

The new deputy leader of the SNP at Westminster has pushed the Prime Minister on the democratic route to an independence referendum.The UK Supreme Court ruled last month that the Scottish Parliament did not have the necessary powers to legislate for another vote, leaving nationalist politicians questioning if the union was a voluntary one.In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mhairi Black said her fellow SNP MP, Philippa Whitford, had twice asked about the democratic route to a referendum, but had not received an answer.Ms Black said in her letter that two of Mr Sunak’s ministers: Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and...
newschain

New migrant measures treat asylum seekers like criminals, campaigners say

Human rights organisations have accused the Government of treating asylum seekers like criminals, following the announcement of a string of new measures to tackle the migrant crisis. Therapy charity Freedom From Torture said the new policies, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday, risked sending refugees back to “unimaginable...
newschain

Mick Lynch accuses BBC of ‘parroting’ right-wing propaganda over rail strikes

Union leader Mick Lynch accused the BBC of “parroting” right-wing propaganda in its coverage of the rail strikes during a heated morning media round. The RMT general secretary also took aim at Good Morning Britain’s Richard Madeley, whom he described as “ranting”, as he was interviewed about widespread industrial action.
The Independent

‘Think carefully’ before planning foreign travel in strike-hit Christmas, says Braverman

Home secretary Suella Braverman has warned Britons to “think carefully” before going ahead with plans to travel abroad this Christmas.Ms Braverman said planned strikes by Border Force officials will “undeniably” cause serious disruption to hundreds of thousands of travellers hoping to use ports and airports.The home secretary confirmed she has plans to call in the military to fill the places of striking workers.But she said she would not compromise on security at the border to ease the expected queues and delays, and told would-be travellers to expect long waits.The PCS union on Wednesday announced eight days of industrial action...

Comments / 0

Community Policy