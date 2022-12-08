ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff

Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
BROOKLET, GA
WRDW-TV

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
WSAV News 3

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Residents feeling unsafe following shooting on 71st St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in September, a 17-year-old Pooler teenager was shot in killed on 71st Street between Ranger and Sanders Streets. Then, this weekend, houses and cars on the same block, damaged by gunfire, a man crashed into a woman’s mailbox, got out of the car, and started shooting.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
SAVANNAH, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Shooting at Fort Stewart in GA; 1 killed

One person was killed and a suspect was arrested Monday in a shooting at the U.S. Army’s Fort Stewart post in Georgia, the base announced. The suspect has not been identified, and the victim’s name won’t be released until next-of-kin are notified, the base tweeted. Law enforcement...
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV-TV

Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody

A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody. A soldier was shot dead...
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

TSA at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to hold hiring event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday to help those interested in applying for jobs. The available jobs include: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).  The event includes a presentation about the TSO and SSA roles, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

HC Administrator Dobson-Elliott accepts job in Jasper County

As Hampton County government and its citizens continue to be divided by controversy, internal strife, and financial problems, HC Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott will be leaving the county administration to take a position in Jasper County government. JC Administrator Andrew Fulghum issued a Dec. 9 news release announcing that Dobson-Elliott will...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement

Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County high-speed chase ends in drug bust

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county. The driver reached speeds of […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
