Read full article on original website
Related
Savannah Man Sentenced To Prison For Violent Kidnapping
SAVANNAH, GA. – A Chatham County man with a long, violent criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting to a kidnapping that left the victim robbed and badly injured. Robert Stephens, 25, of Savannah, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after
Former Hunter Army Airfield soldier faces prison for attempted COVID relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Hunter Army Airfield soldier faces nearly two years in prison for attempting to get COVID-19 relief funds. Jerrod Bellamy, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and filing a false tax return and faces 22 months in prison, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Bellamy […]
Savannah man pleads guilty to kidnapping, gets 17+ years in federal prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for a kidnapping that left the victim seriously injured. Robert Stephens, 25, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 213 months in federal prison, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. He […]
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
WRDW-TV
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center. Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in...
wabe.org
Glynn County got its first Black police chief last year. Why did he just resign?
In June 2021 Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste took over a department racked with controversy and plagued by a yawning gap of trust with the community it was sworn to serve. Eighteen months later, the county’s first-ever Black police chief has resigned, telling The Current he was tired of...
Soldier shot to death at Fort Stewart military post
FORT-STEWART, Ga. — Officials at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield said a soldier was killed in a shooting Monday morning. The news comes after reports that the post was shut down due to an active shooter. Officials now say that one person is in custody and that there is no threat to the pubic.
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
wtoc.com
Residents feeling unsafe following shooting on 71st St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in September, a 17-year-old Pooler teenager was shot in killed on 71st Street between Ranger and Sanders Streets. Then, this weekend, houses and cars on the same block, damaged by gunfire, a man crashed into a woman’s mailbox, got out of the car, and started shooting.
wtoc.com
Family offering reward to find missing Savannah man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grieving family is now offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest in a missing persons case. Diontae Roberson has been missing since August. He was last seen in Tatemville and the car he was traveling in when he disappeared was found in Savannah in late September.
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: Shooting at Fort Stewart in GA; 1 killed
One person was killed and a suspect was arrested Monday in a shooting at the U.S. Army’s Fort Stewart post in Georgia, the base announced. The suspect has not been identified, and the victim’s name won’t be released until next-of-kin are notified, the base tweeted. Law enforcement...
Investigators trying to identify woman found dead by hunters in GA woods
RICEBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is trying to find the identity of a woman found dead in the woods. Hunters found her Dec. 2 at the Portal Hunting Club that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh counties border. Her...
WSAV-TV
Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody
A soldier was shot dead on Fort Stewart Monday morning and the suspect is in custody. The soldier’s identity will be released once the next of kin is notified, according to a Fort Stewart spokesperson. Soldier shot dead on Fort Stewart, suspect in custody. A soldier was shot dead...
TSA at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to hold hiring event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday to help those interested in applying for jobs. The available jobs include: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV). The event includes a presentation about the TSO and SSA roles, […]
wtoc.com
One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
blufftontoday.com
HC Administrator Dobson-Elliott accepts job in Jasper County
As Hampton County government and its citizens continue to be divided by controversy, internal strife, and financial problems, HC Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott will be leaving the county administration to take a position in Jasper County government. JC Administrator Andrew Fulghum issued a Dec. 9 news release announcing that Dobson-Elliott will...
Chatham County mayors advocate for LOST agreement
Editor’s note: This story was originally published Wednesday afternoon shortly after a deal had failed to be reached. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Michael Owens, President of the Tourism Leadership […]
Liberty County high-speed chase ends in drug bust
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A high-speed chase through two counties led police to a major drug bust Sunday evening. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for speeding when the car took off heading south on I-95 through Liberty County into Mcintosh county. The driver reached speeds of […]
allongeorgia.com
12/08/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1