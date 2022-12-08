GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prolonged stretch of drier weather across Eastern NC will come to an end as a vigorous weather system will start to approach the area from the Gulf Coast states late Wednesday into Thursday. The conditions will initially start as scattered showers across the Piedmont and Triad. Late Wednesday evening, the first set of showers will start to impact us. These drops will be a welcomed sight for many as all of Eastern NC continues to grapple with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Most of the showers will eventually transition to a steadier rain, slowing down your commute on Thursday morning. Some of the heavier rain bands could contain strong gusty winds.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO