wcti12.com
State titles for multiple ENC high school football teams
When East Duplin won the school's first state football title Saturday, it was the culmination of a long building process. The Panthers joined the other 3 county schools: North Duplin, James Kenan, and Wallace-Rose Hill in finally calling themselves state champions. It took a lifetime of work to get there. Head Coach Battle Holley said he has been building towards that goal for 10 years.
WITN
Sights and Sounds from New Bern and East Duplin state football titles
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football championships were decided over the weekend and two local schools earned championships. New Bern took 4A. East Duplin won its first-ever football title in class 2A. Here are some of the sights and sounds. “Put this on the news! Nobody...
WITN
Pirate Football And Birmingham Bowl Coverage On WITN
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will represent the American Athletic Conference in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on December 27 against Coastal Carolina. Eric Gullickson from WITN will be heading to Alabama to cover the event. WITN’s coverage will include the following times:. 12/23 News @ 5p...
WITN
Former Havelock and ECU starting lineman Jones commits to transfer to Illinois, Ryan Jones to turn pro
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The transfer portal spinning and shifting players around all over the place. A few moves to share involving local guys and ECU players over the weekend. Monday night former Havelock star, ECU starting center, Avery Jones committed to complete his graduate transfer to Illinois in the...
wcti12.com
Parade in New Bern celebrates High School Football Championship win
NEW BERN, Craven County — On December 13th, the City of New Bern will host a parade to honor the New Bern Bears in their High School Football Championship win. The Bear's victory on Friday, December 9th against the Grimsley Whirlies marked New Bern High School's fourth state title since 2007.
Final Football Rankings: New Bern tops statewide Top 25
HighSchoolOT has released its final rankings of the 2022 football season. It is also the first iteration of the football rankings in HSOT’s new rankings format. HSOT now releases a North Carolina-wide Top 25 poll and Top 15 power rankings for each of the state’s six area codes. Any school that plays in an education-based association is eligible for the rankings.
Snow Hill, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
luminanews.com
Seven Straight Wins for the Seahawks
Wilmington, NC – UNCW put its foot on the gas pedal early and never let up to blitz visiting Jacksonville, 81-53, in a non-conference men’s basketball game early Saturday at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, 8-3, won their seventh in a row to improve to 4-0 at home and...
Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Navy veteran teaches line dancing lessons at Buccaneer Music Hall
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Buccaneer Music Hall is where Sam Kniskern found an opportunity to share her love for line dancing. Kniskern started learning to line dance while serving in the Navy. She was stationed in California for nearly six years. After 10 years in the military, she moved to Greenville where she now […]
North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
"[His wife] didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."
WITN
Overdose death leads to multiple arrests
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdose investigation leads to the arrest of three people. On June 1st, 2022, first responders were called to a home near Grantsboro for un unresponsive woman. 33-year-old Megan Gaylord was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy determined Gaylord...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11
Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WITN
Highway Patrol: West Craven High School student killed in bicycle crash
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A West Craven High School student was killed late Sunday night when he was hit riding a bicycle in Craven County. Troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. The Highway Patrol said the...
WITN
Morning house fire destroys Greene County home
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A morning house fire destroys a home in Snow Hill, leaving a man homeless. Greene County Emergency Services tells us they got a call at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday of a fully involved structure fire on Whitley Street. We’re told the house is a total loss, and the homeowner was able to get out in time.
WITN
Kinston homicide rate doubles in one year
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The homicide rate in one Eastern Carolina city has doubled in 2022 compared with last year. This information comes just a few days before a public forum will take place regarding the increase in violence. Kinston Interim Police Chief Keith Goyette shared with WITN that there...
WITN
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
North Carolina food truck owners sue city of Jacksonville over regulations
(The Center Square) — A group of small business owners in Jacksonville are suing the city over regulations for food trucks they allege are designed to stifle competition with traditional restaurants. Nicole Gonzalez, owner of Northwoods Urban Farm; Anthony Proctor, owner of The Spot food truck; and Octavious Raymond...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout
Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
WITN
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy downpours roll in Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A prolonged stretch of drier weather across Eastern NC will come to an end as a vigorous weather system will start to approach the area from the Gulf Coast states late Wednesday into Thursday. The conditions will initially start as scattered showers across the Piedmont and Triad. Late Wednesday evening, the first set of showers will start to impact us. These drops will be a welcomed sight for many as all of Eastern NC continues to grapple with abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions. Most of the showers will eventually transition to a steadier rain, slowing down your commute on Thursday morning. Some of the heavier rain bands could contain strong gusty winds.
