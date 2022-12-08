ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Griner’s release, Heyward’s new home & Bulls are part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47d9is_0jcOVKiZ00

CHICAGO – After nearly a year of being detained in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally coming home after ten months.

That story has been at the top of sports news all of Thursday and has drawn reaction here in Chicago from a few members of the Chicago Sky.

Brittney Griner Released: Chicago Sky, WNBA, NBA react to the news

Meanwhile, Cubs and White Sox fans continue to watch the Winter Meetings to see if any moves will be made to help their teams as the 2023 season approaches. Meanwhile, a former Cubs outfielder has found a new home for next season.

Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023

Those stories are at the top of this Thursday’s “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now as we take a look at what’s happened, what’s happening, and what’s going to happen in the world of Chicago sports on December 8, 2022.

We’ll also hear from the Bulls after their “Big Three” got them a victory at home on Thursday, see how you can still get in the Chicago Marathon if you didn’t get selected in the non-guaranteed entry lottery on Thursday.

No lottery luck? Here’s how you can still run the 2023 Chicago Marathon

Plus you’ll want to see another unique Michael Jordan auction item that is up for sale this week.

A unique Michael Jordan milestone item is up for auction

Larry Hawley has all that in “The Afternoon Lineup” at 6 PM in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star's Wife Furious With Brittney Griner Trade

The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Player's Wife Drama

The wife of a notable NFL star isn't happy with the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout trade. Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer, sounded off on President Biden's decision to trade the arms dealer for the WNBA star. “Well what originally blew me away is how America (Americans)...
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Popculture

Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
thesource.com

Chicago’s WGCI Big Jam Headlined by Moneybagg Yo Leads to $13,000 Donation to Local Schools

IHeartMedia’s sold-out Big Jam concert was held on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the United Center, hosted by 107.5 WGCI, Chicago’s #1 Station for Hip-Hop and R&B, and Get Covered Illinois. Nearly 13,000 spectators attended to kick off the holiday season. Moneybagg Yo, Nardo Wick, Glorilla, Saucy Santana, Muni Long, Tink, PGF Nuk, Sonta, and SleazyWorld Go were among the performers on the bill.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures on that team may soon be Read more... The post NBA world reacts to massive Warriors news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Cease, Alvarez, Manoah receive top bonus from new $50M pool

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will receive the largest amount in the new $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $2,457,426. Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez is second with $2,381,143, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association under the March lockout settlement. Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah is third at $2,191,023. Eleven players are receiving $1 million or more. Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen gets $1,670,875, followed by Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez ($1,550,850), Atlanta outfielder Michael Harris II ($1,361,435), Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase ($1,354,962), Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez ($1,308,805), Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman ($1,177,555), Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker ($1,146,555) and Braves right-hander Spencer Strider ($1,077,294).
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy