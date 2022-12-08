Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in leg during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was parked when the suspect opened her driver-side door and took out a handgun. The suspect...
fox5dc.com
Two 14-year-olds charged with armed carjacking of rideshare driver in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two 14-year-olds have been charged with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend in Prince George's County. The victim called 911 on Saturday around 12:20 p.m. after being carjacked at gunpoint in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple Hills.
WJLA
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
4 inmates hospitalized after incident at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Authorities say four inmates were hospitalized after an incident at the Prince George's County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro. Officials say the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday. The incident is still under investigation.
Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed
BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
Police Release Name Of Young Baltimore Man Fatally Shot In Head
Police have identified the young man fatally shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Tremaine Thomas, Jr., 26, was found with gunshot wounds to the head around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, in the 3900 block of S. Hanover Street, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed to Thomas, who...
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
WBAL Radio
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center
A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
themsuspokesman.com
One dead, one injured after shooting at Northwood Commons
A shooting at the Northwood Commons shopping center left one person dead and one injured Sunday evening. Neither of the victims are Morgan students, according to Lindsey Eldridge, director of public affairs and community outreach at the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responded to the reported shooting at 6:43 p.m. where...
NBC Washington
Suitland High School Students Return to Class One Day After Campus Shooting Injures Ninth Grader
Suitland High School students are returning to the classroom one day after shots were fired on campus, hospitalizing one 14-year-old in and prompting police to take another ninth-grade student into custody. Buses could be seen rolling into the school parking lot in Forestville, Maryland, not quite 24 hours after the...
fox5dc.com
Two teens involved in car crash into telephone pole in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two teenagers were involved in a car crash into a telephone pole in Montgomery County on Sunday, and officials say they were likely unrestrained. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Norwood Road near Excalibur...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night
Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old arrested, charged with 1st degree murder, handgun, drug violations
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was arrested and charged with 1st degree murder in connection to a Baltimore City homicide. Members of the Warrant Task Force arrested 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds at an apartment near Ramblewood Road on December 9, 2022 just after 9 a.m. An identified "Ghost gun" and...
Citizens gather at vigil to remember 19-year-old lost to gunfire
Citizens gathered on Sunday in honor of 19-year-old Jayma yra Burrell, who was shot and killed on December 4th.
