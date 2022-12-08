ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 4

Related
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station. "If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified."It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting at Baltimore shopping center

A man died Sunday evening and another was injured in a double-shooting in the area of a shopping center in Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 6:43 p.m. to the 1500 block of Havenwood Road, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the body and a 56-year-old man was shot in the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
themsuspokesman.com

One dead, one injured after shooting at Northwood Commons

A shooting at the Northwood Commons shopping center left one person dead and one injured Sunday evening. Neither of the victims are Morgan students, according to Lindsey Eldridge, director of public affairs and community outreach at the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responded to the reported shooting at 6:43 p.m. where...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Police Investigating First Degree Assault That Occurred at Lakeforest Mall on Saturday Night

Gaithersburg Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Lakeforest Mall at approximately 8:50pm on Saturday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. A suspect armed with a handgun was involved in some sort of confrontation at the mall, that was possibly related to shoplifting. The suspect fled and Gaithersburg Police is investigating the incident as a first-degree assault.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

$8K reward offered for information that leads to arrest of person who killed pregnant woman

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering up to $8,000 for information that will lead police to the person who shot and killed a pregnant woman in Northeast Baltimore.Jaymyra Burrell,19, was shot in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue on Dec. 4, according to authorities.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can also submit a tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy