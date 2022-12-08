ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

At least four Trump associates may face criminal referrals from January 6 committee

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbl7f_0jcOVBm200

The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump ’s associates, CNN reported on Thursday.

The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows , lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.

All four men were involved to varying degrees in Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden by a margin of 74 Electoral College votes. The committee has not yet decided for certain whether to refer the four to the Justice Department for criminal charges, nor has it decided exactly what those charges would be.

CNN reported that the committee could also weigh criminal referrals for a number of other people. The panel is currently in its final stages – with Republicans poised to control the new Congress next year – and a report on the investigation is expected ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Mr Meadows was communicating about strategy with Mr Trump in the aftermath of the election, as was Mr Giuliani, who is accused of pressuring state legislators to overturn the results and making baseless claims fo fraud. Mr Eastman and Mr Clark both invoked the Fifth Amendment numerous times during interviews with the committee and allegedly participated in the legal effort to overturn the results.

Rep Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, told reporters on Thursday that the committee is expected to decide on criminal referrals when it meets virtually on Sunday. Rep Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who heads the subcommittee tasked with presenting criminal referral recommendations to the full committee, wants to see everyone who committed a crime charged.

“The gravest offense in constitutional terms is the attempt to overthrow a presidential election and bypass the constitutional order,” Mr Raskin said Thursday. “Subsidiary to all of that are a whole host of statutory offenses, which support the gravity and magnitude of that violent assault on America.”

The committee is planning to release its final report and take a public vote on the remaining criminal referrals on 21 December, shortly before the end of the current Congress.

The Republicans serving on the committee, Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, will not be returning to the House in the new year after the former representative lost her seat in a Republican primary and the latter decided to retire.

Republicans will have a majority in the forthcoming House, though it is not yet clear who the speaker will be. Whoever emerges as House speaker will be leading a Republican majority that is still broadly supportive of the January 6 attack and Mr Trump and promising to open investigations into the Biden family.

Mr Trump, running for president again, has his own legal troubles – both from the committee investigation and from his handling of classified documents that prompted an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate over the summer. His eponymous real estate company was also found guilty of tax fraud earlier this week.

Comments / 363

CJ007
4d ago

They all supposedly knew the law, and they all stood by and kept quiet during all the wrong doings from signing to filing bogus electoral papers. They are guilty of the 1-6 insurrection attempt, bannon said it was going to be wild before it was wild, disgusting, shameful,dangerous, deadly, a total disgrace to the United States. It’s GOING to be WILD! Sounds like a planned project. A treasonous crime. Lock them all up! I can’t even keep up with how many have lost it all for this conman he should be in prison already, you nor I can do half of this and not be in prison already.

Reply(6)
64
We're all mad here
4d ago

That Mark Meadows would go to Jail over Trump is devastatingly STUPID. Seriously? I hope life in prison was worth it. The rest aren't as trucked as he's a Long Time established Govt employee. He's serioisly Trucked.

Reply(8)
51
Debra Love
4d ago

It's going to be good to watch this roll out!😈 They spit all over the American people with 1/6 and the lies. If prison is their reward I will be exceedingly pleased!

Reply(3)
38
Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

DENIED! Federal Judge Rejects Former WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's Request To Withdraw Subpoena

A federal judge denied former White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s request to withdraw a subpoena issued against her regarding the Biden Administration’s alleged conspiracy to censor conservative voices on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.The development came on Friday when United States Magistrate Ivan Davis rejected Psaki’s request to quash the subpoena.Davis also reportedly said he was “unimpressed” with the former White House press secretary’s argument, and ordered the issue be sent back to Louisiana where the case – alongside the state of Missouri – was first brought against the Biden Administration.Psaki initially filed her request in Alexandria, Virginia and...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us How Trump's Candidacy May Have Removed His Legal Troubles

While former President Donald Trump's recent announcement for a third presidential campaign came as a surprise to very few, there might be an underlying motive for his actions. Trump, who is the subject of both civil and criminal investigations (per ABC News), enters the Republican primary with surprisingly good chances of winning their nomination. This is despite the numerous legal issues he's currently facing. Trump — or his businesses — face numerous lawsuits that allege financial fraud, attempts to illegally remain in power, and that he took classified documents from the White House. In August 2022, FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of a Justice Department investigation against the former president.
The Independent

The Independent

975K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy