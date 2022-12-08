ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

No. 7 Texas vs. Rice live updates: Longhorns take quick 76-72 lead in OT

Following the felony arrest of head coach Chris Beard, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the court at the Moody Center on Monday evening in a matchup against the Rice Owls with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. First half. The Longhorns got off to...
Quick thought from No. 7 Texas’ 87-81 OT win over Rice

On a night when playing basketball was probably far more difficult to do than usual, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the floor and came away with a 87-81 overtime win over the Rice Owls. Given the circumstances surrounding the program, I have just one overarching thought from Texas’ win...
Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt senior Junior Angilau entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. The 6’6, 311-pounder was set to start for a fourth straight season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first scrimmage of preseason camp. Despite the injury, Angilau received praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for remaining engaged with the team and serving as a de facto assistant coach mentoring the team’s young offensive linemen.
No. 7 Texas hosts Rice following Chris Beard’s arrest

At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.
2024 3-star WR Parker Livingstone reveals top 10 schools

The 2023 recruiting cycle is heading into the home stretch, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t already moving along with the 2024 class. Lucas (TX) Lovejoy three star wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced this evening that he has moved forward in his recruiting process by narrowing the field down to ten programs.
Updates following Texas HC Chris Beard’s felony arrest

Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree felony assault, ultimately leading to his suspension for the game against Rice. This stream will provide updates on the fallout from the arrest.
Chris Beard, Texas basketball coach, arrested on felony assault charges

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence. Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault. Beard’s arrest comes after allegedly assaulting a ‘family/household member’ in a way that ‘impeded breath circulation’. According to Austin...
