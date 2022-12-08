Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Rice final score: Longhorns hold off Owls for 87-81 win in OT
AUSTIN, Texas — Following the felony arrest of head coach Chris Beard, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the court at the Moody Center on Monday evening in a matchup against the Rice Owls with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. First half. The...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas vs. Rice live updates: Longhorns take quick 76-72 lead in OT
Following the felony arrest of head coach Chris Beard, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the court at the Moody Center on Monday evening in a matchup against the Rice Owls with associate head coach Rodney Terry serving as the acting head coach. First half. The Longhorns got off to...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Top commit QB Arch Manning says ‘we can build something special’ at Texas
The Texas Longhorns’ room will look a little different this offseason, as Hudson Card has hit the NCAA Transfer Portal and incoming freshman Arch Manning will enroll early in spring. Manning is seemingly gung-ho for his first semester in Austin. “I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself,” Manning...
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thought from No. 7 Texas’ 87-81 OT win over Rice
On a night when playing basketball was probably far more difficult to do than usual, the No. 7 Texas Longhorns took the floor and came away with a 87-81 overtime win over the Rice Owls. Given the circumstances surrounding the program, I have just one overarching thought from Texas’ win...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas OL Junior Angilau enters NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns redshirt senior Junior Angilau entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. The 6’6, 311-pounder was set to start for a fourth straight season when he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first scrimmage of preseason camp. Despite the injury, Angilau received praise from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for remaining engaged with the team and serving as a de facto assistant coach mentoring the team’s young offensive linemen.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: FCS’ WAC, ASUN conferences intend to will their way into FBS
There might be an eleventh FBS conference before too long. The WAC-ASUN alliance that was forged last season announced last week that they intend to move from the FCS division to the FBS division, of which the WAC was once a part of. Remember, this all traces back to the...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas hosts Rice following Chris Beard’s arrest
At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry addresses shocking day on the Forty Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — For Texas Longhorns associate head coach Rodney Terry, one of the most shocking days on the Forty Acres started around 7 a.m. Central when he found out about the arrest of head coach Chris Beard for felony assault, several hours after Beard was booked at Travis County jail.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 1 Texas beats No. 10 Ohio State 3-1 to earn Final Four berth
In front of a record crowd of 5,344 at Gregory Gym, the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes battled for four sets, but came up short against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a 3-1 victory in the regional final to send the Longhorns to Omaha for the Final Four. Texas...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff final score: Horns blow out Golden Lions in 88-43 victory
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center for a Saturday matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions following Tuesday’s loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini in New York. First half. Both teams traded baskets early in the game with Texas forward Dillon Mitchell...
Burnt Orange Nation
2024 3-star WR Parker Livingstone reveals top 10 schools
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heading into the home stretch, but that doesn’t mean things aren’t already moving along with the 2024 class. Lucas (TX) Lovejoy three star wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced this evening that he has moved forward in his recruiting process by narrowing the field down to ten programs.
Burnt Orange Nation
Updates following Texas HC Chris Beard’s felony arrest
Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday and charged with third-degree felony assault, ultimately leading to his suspension for the game against Rice. This stream will provide updates on the fallout from the arrest.
Burnt Orange Nation
Chris Beard, Texas basketball coach, arrested on felony assault charges
Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence. Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning and charged with third-degree felony assault. Beard’s arrest comes after allegedly assaulting a ‘family/household member’ in a way that ‘impeded breath circulation’. According to Austin...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s why Milwaukee’s Black Homeownership Rates are low (Plus Resources you can use)
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Regina Williams purchased her first home in 2020 and said the road to buying was a long and rough one, but sleeping in her own...
fox47.com
Brewers' Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name
MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer missing girl found safe
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Takoria Pettway-Marney, missing from Brown Deer, was found safe and reunited with her family. There was concern after Pettway-Marney was reported to have been last seen Friday afternoon getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee. Again, she was...
Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?
It’s Election Day 2022 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and voters in this majority blue city once again have no chance of electing a Democrat to legislative office. That wasn’t always the case. New Deal Democrats, running in the wake of a bitter Kohler Co. strike, held the local Senate seat in the 1930s and again from 1983 until 2003. They also held an Assembly seat concentrated on the city in all but four years between 1959 and 2011.
Assembly Speaker Vos casts doubt on Milwaukee's push for more shared revenue
Speaker Vos says Republican lawmakers need concrete plans from Milwaukee leaders on how they will reform the city’s finances.
