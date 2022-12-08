Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS Sports
Brittney Griner has first basketball workout in 10 months, dunks in her return to the practice court
Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony last week after being held in custody for the past 10 month. Over the weekend, Griner participated in a light workout in which she dunked a basketball, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn. Griner has been at Fort Sam Houston in San...
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Finally reaches 25-point mark
Leonard accumulated 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 113-93 win over Boston. Leonard hit the 25-point mark for the first time this season, and in fact, this is the first time he has accomplished this feat since the 2020-21 playoffs when he registered 31 points in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Jazz. This is an outing that fantasy managers had been waiting for, and while his injury woes and rest schedules have limited his upside, Leonard remains an absolute star when healthy. Fantasy managers should have faith in the veteran forward because he will undoubtedly provide solid numbers if he manages to stay on the court.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 14 assists, 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double. He's starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Anthony Brown: Moves back to practice squad
Brown reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Brown served as Baltimore's backup quarterback with Lamar Jackson sidelined due to a PCL sprain. However, he was forced into action after Week 14 starter Tyler Huntley went out with a concussion in the second half. As a result, Brown stepped in for 23 of the team's 61 offensive snaps, and he went 3-for-5 passing for 16 yards to go along with three carries for minus-5 yards in his NFL debut. While the rookie signal-caller was not asked to do much against Pittsburgh, he's likely next in line to start if Jackson does not return in time for Saturday's game versus Cleveland. Either way, Brown will almost certainly be elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row Week 15.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo
You've probably heard that the Dolphins' sideline included bench heaters during Sunday night's game against the Chargers, despite the temperature being in the mid 50s. The extra heat didn't register in a win, however, as Miami fell behind early before being on the short end of a 23-17 score. In...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Vince Velasquez: Deal becomes official
Velasquez's signing of a one-year, $3.15 million contract with the Pirates was formally announced by the team Tuesday. Velasquez operated in a swingman role for the White Sox last season but will open 2023 in the Pirates' rotation. As far as his fantasy outlook for next season, Velasquez is likely best left to NL-only leagues.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marco Wilson: Exits with injury
Wilson is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots with a stinger, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wilson went down with an undisclosed injury during the first half. He was able to walk off into the medical tent under his own power before then heading to the locker room in the second quarter, per Urban. With Byron Murphy (back) already inactive, Trayvon Mullen, Antonio Hamilton and Christian Matthew will serve as Arizona's only available cornerbacks for the time being.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: May return for road trip
Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games,...
CBS Sports
Kawhi Leonard has best game of season vs. Celtics; Clippers show how dangerous they can be when healthy
The Boston Celtics entered Monday night with the best record, and best offense, in the NBA, but they were thoroughly outplayed in a 113-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers have been a bit of an afterthought so far this season thanks to a host of injury issues, but with the win over Boston they reminded the league just how dangerous they can be when at full strength.
CBS Sports
NBA renames trophies after legends: MVP award for Michael Jordan, Rookie of the Year for Wilt, and more
The NBA has revamped many of its awards and trophies in recent years. The All-Star Game MVP award was renamed for Kobe Bryant. The Eastern and Western Conference Finals series were given MVP awards, which were named after Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, respectively. The championship trophy has been redesigned, and a new trophy named for Maurice Podoloff will be given to the team that finishes with the best regular-season record.
WATCH: College Basketball Player with One Arm Scores First Points of NCAA Career
Northwestern State’s Hansel Emmanuel is in the scoring column. The college basketball player with one arm made the first bucket... The post WATCH: College Basketball Player with One Arm Scores First Points of NCAA Career appeared first on Outsider.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Joel Payamps: Dealt to Brewers
The Brewers acquired Payamps from Oakland on Monday in a three-team deal with Atlanta, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Monday's trade also involved Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, among other components. Payamps was an effective reliever in 2022, posting a 3.23 ERA and 41:16 K:BB in 55.2 innings between Kansas City and Oakland. He figures to handle low-leverage work in the Brewers' bullpen in 2023.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Remains out
Markkanen (illness) will sit out Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen will miss a third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness which should allow for Malik Beasley and Walker Kessler to remain in the starting lineup. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Tuesday against New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Padres' Preston Tucker: Headed to San Diego
Tucker signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tucker played exclusively at Triple-A Gwinnett in 2022, slashing .267/.347/.426 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, one stolen base and 37 runs in 75 contests. He'll be an unlikely candidate to crack the Opening Day roster and hasn't seen any big-league action since the 2018 campaign during stops in Atlanta and Cincinnati.
Comments / 0