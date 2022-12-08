Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
I Raised 2 Successful CEOs and a Doctor. Here's the No. 1 Skill I Wish More Parents Taught Their Kids Today
Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own...
Teens in foster care aging out of the system and becoming homeless
We’ve all seen them. Youth standing on a street corner looking cold, disheveled, and dirty. Some of these youth are running from abusive homes; others are struggling with addiction, and some are simply the product of aging out of foster care and having nowhere to go because they can’t support themselves.
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
MedicalXpress
Parents talk more to toddlers who talk back, study finds
Hummus. Chewbacca. Tofu. Belly button. These are just a few of the thousands of words scientists at Duke painstakingly decoded from over 2,000 hours of infants' daily lives. They recently used these data to determine if the amount of language kids hear might explain why girls have bigger vocabularies early in life than boys.
CNBC
Parenting expert: The No. 1 thing every parent should teach their kids
Looking for parenting strategies that help your children develop and grow into successful adults? Esther Wojcicki explains the importance of working as a team and how any parent can easily implement this practice right now. It's a simple mindset that can have a strong impact. Wojcicki's resume includes author of "How to Raise Successful People" and mother of three highly accomplished daughters: Susan, the CEO of YouTube; Janet, a professor of pediatrics; and Anne, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe.
Herald Community Newspapers
New study: Millennial parents struggle to enjoy fun moments with their kids
(BPT) - All parents struggle with raising their kids to the best of their ability, and each generation has its unique challenges. A new study shows that today’s millennial parents are having a hard time relaxing and having fun with their kids and that they wish they could create more spontaneous family moments. Between the looming potential of an economic downturn and the realities of today’s busy households, parents worry their kids are being shortchanged and that they’re unable to devote enough time to family activities — whether planned or spur of the moment. The study, conducted by Wakefield Research* for Hostess Brands, uncovers some of the obstacles getting in the way of family fun, as well as identifies actions parents would like to lean into while their kids are young to create more spontaneous moments of joy.
The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy
Here's what really worries them in this stage of parenthood, according to therapists.
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com
How to Get Your Child to Help with Younger Siblings
What do you do when your older child won’t help with younger siblings? Follow these tips to encourage her to help willingly and on her own. The image of the responsible older child helping younger siblings? It’s not exactly happening for you. She’s capable and independent enough to...
Op-ed: Kids With Trauma Need Support Sooner
I don’t remember my mother and father ever being together. My nana was the primary caregiver for me and my older brother. My mom would get her stuff together long enough that my nana would let us go back and live with her, but it never lasted very long. After witnessing poverty, domestic violence and drug addiction, we eventually lived with my nana for good.
whattoexpect.com
The Stages of Play Your Child Will Go Through
There's nothing easy about child's play (even if it doesn't look like much at first). Here's what you can expect your little one's playtime to look like, from infancy to early childhood. In This Article. What are the stages of play?. Unoccupied play (birth to 3 months) Solitary play (birth...
