Amarillo area reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 104 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 23 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,262 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,931 cases, 775 deaths and 39,551 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 605 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 43,564 cases, 537 deaths and 42,370 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 657 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,028;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 915;
Available staffed hospital beds: 228;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong43410
Beaver1,1369
Briscoe3998
Carson1,16137
Castro2,08148
Childress2,67534
Cimarron6742
Collingsworth54116
Cottle3109
Curry14,821233
Dallam1,76944
Deaf Smith4,250116
Donley48326
Gray4,339133
Hall96424
Hardeman55221
Hansford72330
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1608
Hutchinson5,907145
Lipscomb57517
Moore3,986114
Ochiltree2,18549
Oldham3356
Parmer1,53453
Potter40,931775
Quay2,46469
Randall43,564537
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,967109
Sherman37616
Swisher1,33934
Texas6,62739
Union92120
Wheeler99623
TOTAL 157,3822,819
Comments / 2