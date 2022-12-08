Amarillo area reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 104 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 23 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,262 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,931 cases, 775 deaths and 39,551 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 605 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 43,564 cases, 537 deaths and 42,370 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 657 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,028;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 915;

Available staffed hospital beds: 228;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 140.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43410

Beaver1,1369

Briscoe3998

Carson1,16137

Castro2,08148

Childress2,67534

Cimarron6742

Collingsworth54116

Cottle3109

Curry14,821233

Dallam1,76944

Deaf Smith4,250116

Donley48326

Gray4,339133

Hall96424

Hardeman55221

Hansford72330

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1608

Hutchinson5,907145

Lipscomb57517

Moore3,986114

Ochiltree2,18549

Oldham3356

Parmer1,53453

Potter40,931775

Quay2,46469

Randall43,564537

Roberts1572

Roosevelt5,967109

Sherman37616

Swisher1,33934

Texas6,62739

Union92120

Wheeler99623

TOTAL 157,3822,819