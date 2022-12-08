ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo area reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0jcOURl300

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 104 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 23 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 1,262 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,931 cases, 775 deaths and 39,551 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 605 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 43,564 cases, 537 deaths and 42,370 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 657 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,028;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 915;

Available staffed hospital beds: 228;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 140.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43410

Beaver1,1369

Briscoe3998

Carson1,16137

Castro2,08148

Childress2,67534

Cimarron6742

Collingsworth54116

Cottle3109

Curry14,821233

Dallam1,76944

Deaf Smith4,250116

Donley48326

Gray4,339133

Hall96424

Hardeman55221

Hansford72330

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1608

Hutchinson5,907145

Lipscomb57517

Moore3,986114

Ochiltree2,18549

Oldham3356

Parmer1,53453

Potter40,931775

Quay2,46469

Randall43,564537

Roberts1572

Roosevelt5,967109

Sherman37616

Swisher1,33934

Texas6,62739

Union92120

Wheeler99623

TOTAL 157,3822,819

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VffTL_0jcOURl300

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly and Joanne Garcia Flores Named Amarillo Pioneers of the Year

This year, we asked our readers to name the person who has had the greatest impact on our city over the past year. From a pool of reader-submitted nominations, 21 finalists were selected to advance to the final vote. And from that group of businesspeople, politicians, activists, entertainers, journalists, judges, and athletes, you produced the closest vote in the history of the Pioneer of the Year Award. Due to such a close vote, we are recognizing the two candidates who you selected as the leading contenders for Pioneer of the Year for honors this year.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense is ready for business

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today at the Potter County Commissioners Court, a report was heard by the Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense. “Everyone deserves a good defense and there’s a lot of people that say ‘well, you shouldn’t be defending people that you know are guilty or things like that.’ We’re the sword and the shield for the defense in the Texas Panhandle,” says Vaavia Rudd, MAC Director.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
KFDA

DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators posing as a minor meet the suspects at a location. According to DPS, on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation targeting child predators in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo and AT&T celebrate groundbreaking project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network. The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area. They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 person dead after house fire in Amarillo over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield this weekend resulting one person dead. According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at around 2:11 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire showing...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council discusses utilities, American Rescue Plan Act funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., expected to include discussion and updates on subjects including solid waste services, the athletic field lighting project, and Transformation Park. The agenda also noted that the city council will consider awarding an over $2 million […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen Amarillo police sergeant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that it has paid off the mortgages on the homes of four Texas first responders who lost their lives to COVID-19, including Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Michael David Dunn. Dunn, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, died due to COVID-19 complications on Oct. 22. He […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County celebrates opening of new Public Defender/Managed Assigned Counsel office

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Outgoing Potter County Commissioner Alphonso Vaughn saw Monday’s meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court as one for the history books – with the county officially seeing the opening of its combined Public Defender/Managed Assigned Counsel office, a program Vaughn has been championing prior to serving on the court.  “It’s very […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

5 Arrested For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

An operation took place over the weekend that led to several arrests of child sex predators. The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division led this operation with help from Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, WT Police Department, and the US Marshals Service. Suspects were arrested after arriving at an undisclosed...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater. 27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heal the City hires first full-time physician

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Heal the City Free Clinic recently announced a major milestone for the organization. Officials with the organization detailed that Dr. Trey Bowen was hired as the first on-staff physician in the organization’s history and is set to start in the summer of 2023. “While we have an amazing team of physicians […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

America’s SBDC at West Texas A&M University hosts online and in-person training

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with America’s SBDC at West Texas A&M University announced upcoming online and in-person training for December. According to the SBDC press release, events include webinars and in-person training aiming to enhance participants’ knowledge and skills in business. The upcoming training schedule includes: This Lunch Club aims to act as a […]
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Afternoon fire concerns out west before nocturnal storm threat tonight in the east

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - AM low clouds and fog will clear out of the Western Panhandles this morning leading to sunny, windy, and dry conditions. This will create elevated fire conditions in the northwest Panhandles and Northeast New Mexico this afternoon but given there is not much fuel out there, this will keep the threat fairly low.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy