2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
Police: Drunk driver went more than 100 miles an hour through construction zone
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he went more than 100 mph through a construction zone while drunk Tuesday morning. The Indiana State Police said a trooper was near a construction zone on I-70 near mile marker 65 around 3:48 Tuesday morning. This is close to the Plainfield exit.
Braun, Crouch announce campaigns for governor
Dan Spehler has a closer look at the 2024 campaign. For the first time this flu season, a child has died from the flu. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for run …. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for run for governor in 2024, joining Sen. Mike Braun in the gubernatorial race.
100+-year-old rainfall record remains for this date
INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s rainfall record is over 100 years old, and it will remain for this date. Our snowfall record is 22 years old and will also remain for this date. Record high temperature: 65 (1975) Record low temperature: -4 (1962) Record rainfall: 1.73” (1881) Record snowfall:...
Mike Braun officially announces his run for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS – Senator Mike Braun on Monday officially announced that he will run for Indiana governor in 2024. Braun’s announcement was expected after he filed paperwork on Nov. 30 signaling his intent to run for the state’s highest office. The move would open up a Senate seat in 2024.
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Muncie, the Muncie Police Department said. At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for run for governor in 2024
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for run for governor in 2024, joining Sen. Mike Braun in the gubernatorial race. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for run …. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch launches campaign for run for governor in 2024, joining Sen. Mike Braun in the gubernatorial race. Braun,...
Rising threat of shoplifting has Whitestown police adding retail beat
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police acknowledge the community’s geography may give would-be shoplifters ideas. Just of I-65 is a thick layer of ever-growing retail shopping centers. To a thief, it could be a series of targets right next to a getaway. That’s why police in Whitestown are spending...
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday night in Brownsburg, the Brownsburg Police Department announced. Deamonta McIntyre, a 23-year-old from Indianapolis, was preliminarily charged with murder, a level 1 felony, and armed robbery, a level 3 felony, after being arrested in Brownsburg on Friday.
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
Richmond man arrested for attempted murder after multi-hour standoff
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond man is facing charges for attempted murder and strangulation following a standoff in Wayne County. Police were sent to a home on Arba Pike in Richmond around 2:48 p.m. Thursday. A woman called 911 to report a man, identified as 58-year-old Anthony Alexander, had shot at her several times, striking her at least once.
Pilot deploys parachute after losing control of plane in Hancock County
MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — A pilot had to deploy his parachute after he lost control of his aircraft in November. The National Transporation Safety Board said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on November 25 near Mount Comfort, Indiana. The pilot reported that the preflight checks were normal, but shortly after takeoff, he started getting warnings.
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.
Series of gray days hang around
INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have to wait out the weekend before we see more widespread sunshine. Cloudy skies will be in place once again for Sunday throughout the day. By Sunday evening, some Hoosiers will experience clearing skies, mainly south of I-70. We will be drying for the rest of the weekend.
Henry County traffic stop ends in 2 arrests on drug charges
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County. Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit.
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
