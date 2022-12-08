ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
TREMONTON, UT
ksl.com

Taylorsville man accused of stealing multiple guns from store

WEST JORDAN — An employee of a store that sells hunting and camping supplies is accused of stealing multiple guns, according to police. Jorrien Ryan Jorgensen, 20, of Taylorsville, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with seven counts of theft of a firearm, a second-degree felony. According to...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say

MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

1 injured, 1 taken into custody after Eagle Mountain standoff

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — One person was shot and injured and another is in custody following a standoff after police responded to a domestic dispute Monday in an Eagle Mountain neighborhood. Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders got a call around 1:45 p.m. about...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ksl.com

Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation

BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
BLUFFDALE, UT
ksl.com

Police: Homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping under freeway off-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY — A 38-year-old man was seriously injured after being run over by an SUV while sleeping under an I-15 off-ramp early Monday. Salt Lake City police said they received a call about a traffic crash at 5:53 a.m. Officers responded along with the Salt Lake City Fire Department to the crash under the I-15 offramp near 545 W. 600 South.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake west side residents voice opposition to I-15 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — Residents of Salt Lake's west side have often complained about getting the short end of the stick, from historical redlining and current gentrification to disproportionate impacts from projects like the inland port. Expanding I-15 is just the latest item on a long list injustices, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Town of Brighton issues new parking ordinance for ski season

BRIGHTON — The town of Brighton has passed a parking ordinance that will fine people parking on public roadways and tow vehicles parked on private roads, according to Unified Police Department. As ski season swings in, the canyons are being filled with visitors who want to hit the slopes....
BRIGHTON, UT
ksl.com

A few suggestions to combat holiday loneliness

AMERICAN FORK — The most wonderful time of the year can also be a very difficult time for many Utahns struggling with challenges like hunger and loneliness. But there are things you can do and resources available to help. In the current economic climate, with high inflation and interest...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
ksl.com

Which school is delaying start time due to weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
DUGWAY, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Reliance on transfers catching up to BYU basketball

PROVO — Having already guaranteed the worst nonconference record during Mark Pope's four years, the BYU basketball team's chances at making the NCAA Tournament probably will require earning the West Coast Conference's automatic berth. Yeah, good luck with that, considering the tournament in Las Vegas virtually has become the...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

BYU rallies, gives up 2nd-half lead, rallies again to stun No. 21 Creighton

PROVO — In a game that featured 12 ties and 13 lead changes, the most dramatic was the final one. Rudi Williams had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Dallin Hall made a game-winning layup with 11 seconds remaining and a pair of ensuing free throws as BYU held on for an 83-80 win over No. 21 Creighton at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.
PROVO, UT

