Missouri State

KFVS12

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
nodawaynews.com

Governor Parson announces $400,000 grant to go to NTS

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grant dollars to further support all Missouri students who are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce. Northwest Technical School, (NTS) Maryville received $400,000 from...
MARYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex

Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/13

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant. RAW VIDEO: Scott Co....
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foodservicedirector.com

Missouri becomes latest state to consider universal free school meals

A lawmaker in Missouri has pre-filed a bill that would provide free school meals to all students in the state. HB No. 172 would guarantee that students in public schools receive free breakfast and lunch each school day. The bill will be introduced next month at the start of the new legislative session. If passed, it would go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months

Thursday marked the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, but a few asterisks have followed. Missourians first approved Amendment 3 in last month's midterm election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to The post Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri State

