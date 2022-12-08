Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
KFVS12
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Missouri Governor Parson forecasts a tough winter for agriculture industry
Missouri's governor extended the drought alert through the winter months after more than half of the state is still experiencing a dry spell.
KFVS12
Missouri bill discusses human trafficking training for hospital officials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bill that will go to lawmakers in January will discuss training to detect human trafficking for hospital staff. ”We have an opportunity as healthcare providers to identify those victims, and help them get the resources that they need, and also begin that healing process, if that’s where they’re at in that journey. So I think it’s really important that we get that information out there. I’m definitely an advocate for that,” said Elyse Nimmo with Mercy Hospital.
Agriculture Online
Bipartisan group of lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Missouri farmland
Citing concerns about the environment, food security, and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
KFVS12
Agricultural experts say shoppers shouldn’t worry about poultry as bird flu flies across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bird flu is raging across Missouri. Agricultural leaders thought it would die down by now. In late November Missouri agriculture officials said 9,000 laying hens in Webster county died from the bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said more than 52 million birds have died...
nodawaynews.com
Governor Parson announces $400,000 grant to go to NTS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grant dollars to further support all Missouri students who are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce. Northwest Technical School, (NTS) Maryville received $400,000 from...
KFVS12
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
KFVS12
Illinois lawmakers hear from survivors during first hearing on proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - When will enough be enough? It’s a question many people ask in the wake of the hundreds of mass shootings that make headlines each year. Survivors of recent mass shootings in Illinois are demanding a ban on the weapons used to kill their family members, friends and neighbors.
KFVS12
PACT Act town hall meeting Tuesday at Cape Girardeau VA Health Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The John. J. Pershing Medical Center is hosting a town hall style meeting at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Center on Tuesday, December 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The focus of the meeting is the PACT Act, which...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
ktvo.com
Iowa State Patrol sergeant talks about marijuana legalization in Missouri
DES MOINES, Iowa — On November 8, Missourians passed Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Exactly one month later, the new law has officially taken effect and adults can possess and use marijuana in Missouri, but what does this mean for Iowa since Missouri and Iowa share a border?
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/13
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant. RAW VIDEO: Scott Co....
KFVS12
Flags ordered to half-staff in Illinois to honor State Senator Scott Bennett
(KFVS) - The state of Illinois is honoring the late State Senator Scott Bennett this week. Bennett passed away suddently on Friday, Dec. 9 and is survived by his wife and two young children. Flags will be at half-staff at State of Illinois facilities until sundown on Monday, December 19...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
Missouri man leaves trail of bloody assaults; spends little time in custody
Larry Dustin Flowers, a serial assault suspect with a criminal history in three states, has rarely served any jail time, records show.
foodservicedirector.com
Missouri becomes latest state to consider universal free school meals
A lawmaker in Missouri has pre-filed a bill that would provide free school meals to all students in the state. HB No. 172 would guarantee that students in public schools receive free breakfast and lunch each school day. The bill will be introduced next month at the start of the new legislative session. If passed, it would go into effect at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Lawmakers push for free meals at Missouri public schools
At least two state lawmakers, including one Republican and one Democrat, are calling for free lunches and breakfast at Missouri public schools as soon as next year.
KFVS12
Scott County Commissioners, Sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months
Thursday marked the first day of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, but a few asterisks have followed. Missourians first approved Amendment 3 in last month's midterm election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday and Missouri residents 21 years old and older can now legally possess up to The post Recreational marijuana legal in Missouri, buying from dispensaries will begin in at least two months appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0