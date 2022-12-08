COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs non-profit is getting ready to head to Denver to help the more than 100 migrants that arrived there this week. From what we know most of those migrants are coming from Venezuela looking for a better life. Currently 'Community Works' in Colorado Springs is coming up with a The post A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO