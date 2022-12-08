Read full article on original website
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s dealDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo elementary school recognized for raising student achievementSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Denver approves three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
$30 million into renovation and diversification, Denver School of the Arts asks for more moneyInna DDenver, CO
Aurora to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
denverite.com
What does Denver’s mayor do and how much power does the position have?
Denver’s heading into a ridiculously competitive election with more than 20 candidates signed up to become boss of the Mile High City. As is the case with every election, there may be some confusion about what the job actually is and how much power it has — even for the people running.
Carvana plans to open Denver car vending machine despite bankruptcy worries
Despite reports of bankruptcy worries, Carvana, the used car retailer known for its car vending machine locations, has announced plans to open its Denver location in the new year.
denverite.com
Architect Richard Crowther’s former Cherry Creek home can now be demolished
It’s a building that preservationists have called one of the “most important designs” of its kind. Neighbors know it as the “CIA Bunker of N Cherry Creek.” But an engineer considers it “structurally unsound.”. Now, the house designed by famous architect Richard Crowther is...
Painting company helps homeowner caught in contractor dispute
After the homeowner paid $10,000 upfront, a portion of the work was completed. But a month later, equipment and trash remain on the floor in addition to half-finished projects.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
arkvalleyvoice.com
December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States
“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver council
Denver squad cars at an encampment sweep last winter near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.Photo byTara Kane. (Denver, Colo.) Several doctors and two public health organizations have sent a letter to the Denver City Council asking that they reconsider encampment sweeps in temperatures below 32 degrees.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
JBS-owned meat processing plant worker’s union votes to strike
A local workers union for a meat processing plant's employees voted to strike after three months of negotiations, the organization announced Saturday.
Westword
Denver Using $9 Million in Federal Funds to Buy Motel for Homeless Housing
After years of waiting for additional federal funding, the City of Denver plans to purchase the Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Avenue for $9 million and convert the motel into supportive housing. "This purchase prioritizes our citywide commitment to housing needs of our community and resolving episodes of homelessness...
denverite.com
United Airlines’ ‘historic’ aircraft purchase could mean thousands of new jobs in Denver
More than 1,800 new jobs could come to Denver in 2023 as United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will increase hiring following what it calls a historic purchase of between 100 to 200 new widebody planes. The purchase is the largest order of such planes by a U.S. airline in...
highlandsranchherald.net
Residents demand changes at Centennial Airport
Paul Cucci has lived in the Sundance Hills neighborhood of Greenwood Village for 32 years, and for most of that time, living near the Centennial Airport was OK. However, things changed over a year ago, Cucci said, describing the volume of planes and flight patterns as incessant. “I can rarely...
A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs non-profit is getting ready to head to Denver to help the more than 100 migrants that arrived there this week. From what we know most of those migrants are coming from Venezuela looking for a better life. Currently 'Community Works' in Colorado Springs is coming up with a The post A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver appeared first on KRDO.
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution
Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
There's a shortage of cybersecurity workers, and these girls aspire to fill the gap
DENVER — In a world of data leaks and hackers on the internet, the need for cybersecurity workers is in high demand. But, like a lot of industries, there's not enough of them. According to this year's Cybersecurity Workforce study, there's a shortage of 3.7 million cybersecurity professionals. Metropolitan...
One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign country
The Aurora City Council during its Planning and Economic Development Policy Committee meeting heard statistics Wednesday that describe “Who is Aurora?”. The “Who is Aurora?” presentation by Planning Department employees Andrea Barnes and Daniel Krzyzanowski highlighted noteworthy demographics of the city. Known for its diversity, data shows 20.6 percent of residents are foreign born. Immigrants have come from Mexico, Ethiopia, Vietnam, El Salvador and more.
Rental property owners have 3 weeks left to receive a rental license
DENVER — Starting in January, every multi-family residential rental property in Denver will require a city license to operate. But about three weeks before that deadline, the city said it granted less than 1,000 of those multi-family property licenses. Denver’s City Council passed a new ordinance in 2021 creating...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Friday is the deadline to apply to Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program
If you are interested in applying for Denver’s Emergency Rental Assistance for the first time, the deadline to do so is Friday night.
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
