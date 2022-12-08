ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

December 13 Protest of New Oil Tankers Passing Through Colorado and Three Other States

“Stop the Uinta Basin Railway Campaign” organizer Meghann Cranford set up a rally this past Saturday evening involving dozens of Central Colorado residents, calling on Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to revoke the permits for the Uinta Basin Railway. On Tuesday, December 13, members of the campaign will deliver a petition to the Department of Agriculture at 1:00 p.m. EST (10:00 am. MST).
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Using $9 Million in Federal Funds to Buy Motel for Homeless Housing

After years of waiting for additional federal funding, the City of Denver plans to purchase the Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Avenue for $9 million and convert the motel into supportive housing. "This purchase prioritizes our citywide commitment to housing needs of our community and resolving episodes of homelessness...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Residents demand changes at Centennial Airport

Paul Cucci has lived in the Sundance Hills neighborhood of Greenwood Village for 32 years, and for most of that time, living near the Centennial Airport was OK. However, things changed over a year ago, Cucci said, describing the volume of planes and flight patterns as incessant. “I can rarely...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs non-profit is getting ready to head to Denver to help the more than 100 migrants that arrived there this week. From what we know most of those migrants are coming from Venezuela looking for a better life. Currently 'Community Works' in Colorado Springs is coming up with a The post A Colorado Springs non-profit is now helping the 110 migrants housed in Denver appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution

Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

One in five Aurorans was born in a foreign country

The Aurora City Council during its Planning and Economic Development Policy Committee meeting heard statistics Wednesday that describe “Who is Aurora?”. The “Who is Aurora?” presentation by Planning Department employees Andrea Barnes and Daniel Krzyzanowski highlighted noteworthy demographics of the city. Known for its diversity, data shows 20.6 percent of residents are foreign born. Immigrants have come from Mexico, Ethiopia, Vietnam, El Salvador and more.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Rental property owners have 3 weeks left to receive a rental license

DENVER — Starting in January, every multi-family residential rental property in Denver will require a city license to operate. But about three weeks before that deadline, the city said it granted less than 1,000 of those multi-family property licenses. Denver’s City Council passed a new ordinance in 2021 creating...
DENVER, CO
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy