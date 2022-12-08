FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The drop in gas prices across Indiana continued last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last seven days, averaging $3.28/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 80.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average price of diesel has also fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO