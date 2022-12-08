Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: McBride, Parker lead Norwell past Adams Central
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Luke McBride and Jake Parker combined for 44 points to lead Norwell past visiting Adams Central on Monday night 78-52. McBride had a game-high 25 points, while Parker pitched in with 19 as the Knights, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improved to 5-1 on the year. With the loss, the Jets fall to 1-2.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne welcomes first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A few local baseball stars are bringing their talents back to Fort Wayne. In just a few weeks some young athletes will get a chance to be a part of the first-ever Summit City Baseball Academy. The camp will run December 27th-30th and is open to grades 5-12.
Former DeKalb football coach Hummer passes away at 79
The late Hummer led DeKalb to a 4A state championship in the 1986 high school football season.
wfft.com
Petruzzelli pushes K's past Walleye
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets hold off the Toledo Walleye 4-3 in an overtime battle. Anthony Petruzzelli laced in the last goal (1:36 OT1) to give the K's the win. The Komets are back in action with the Cincinnati Cyclones on December 16th at 7:35 p.m.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne competitors gather for chess and charity
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Competitors with Fort Wayne chess clubs participated in the final tournament of the season Sunday. Organizer Brian Walker with Take a Stan Chess Club encouraged everyone to bring their a-games as well as some gifts for Treasure House. Donations ranged from warm clothes to toys...
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Fuller's miracle shot leads Columbia City to 62-60 OT win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a 4A non-conference battle, the Columbia City Eagles took down the Carroll Chargers 62-60 in overtime thanks to a last-minute heave from Stratton Fuller. The Eagles move to 4-1 on the season, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. Area Scoreboard:. Norwell 78, Franklin Central...
wfft.com
Northwest Allen County Schools working to curb overcrowding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Northwest Allen County Schools is expecting a major population boom over the next several years. They're projected to have 9,000 students in the district ten years from now. NACS's two middle schools are both projected to be over capacity within two years. At Monday's board...
wfft.com
Huntertown School celebrates 100 years
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) -- 100 years after Huntertown School opened, the public was invited to an open house. Memorabilia from throughout the school's history was on display. Yearbooks, sports jerseys, photos and more was laid out, telling the story of the school. Norman Bojrab attended Huntertown in the 60's, leaving...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Philharmonic placed on the International Unfair List
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The American Federation of Musicians has placed the Fort Wayne Philharmonic on the International Unfair List at the request of Samuel Gnagney, Fort Wayne Musicians Association President. Players' Association Chair Campbell MacDonald said that placement on this list "is an alert to our industry that...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard Wednesday for work in the right-of-way. The affected section will be between Catalpa Street and Washington Boulevard. Weather permitting, crews should finish the work Wednesday.
wfft.com
Seasonable Tuesday, rain returns midweek
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Early morning temperatures start off in the upper 20s under a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few hints of sunshine but overall, it’s a mostly cloudy day. Tuesday afternoon highs top in the lower 40s. The next system brings rain to...
Lima News
Craig Riedel: Honored to have served you
It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as a state representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife, Danette, and I have met so...
Train swap meet brings collectors to Lima
LIMA — Hundreds of model train collectors and enthusiasts visited the Allen County Fairgrounds Saturday for the National Model Railroad Association’s train show and swap meet fundraiser. There, collectors could find everything from high-end brass model train sets to train-themed children’s books—and remote-controlled train sets for the kids...
WOWO News
Gas Prices Continue Trickle Down In Prices Across Hoosier State
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The drop in gas prices across Indiana continued last week. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 18.4 cents per gallon in the last seven days, averaging $3.28/gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 80.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.05/g yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.21/g today. The national average price of diesel has also fallen 14.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.91 per gallon.
Major discount retail chain opens another new location in Indiana
If you've been looking for a new place to save on everything from furniture to snack food items, you may be interested to learn that a major discount retail chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
WANE-TV
Schaab Metals site sold to local developer Don Steininger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The former Schaab Metals site on Harrison Street, near the riverfront, will become a place for rooftop dining and e-sports, as envisioned by long-time developer Don Steininger. Steininger is purchasing the site from the city at a cost of $250,000 with the promise of...
WOWO News
Illness Concerns Continuing To Grow Locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A large number of people are coming down with respiratory illnesses – flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial (SIN-SITIAL) virus, also known as RSV. The three threaten a perfect storm of sick people needing care, some officials are calling the prospect a triple-demic. Dr. Thomas Gutwein, Allen County Health Commissioner told The Journal Gazette that the main threat is in the fact that all three are prominent at the same time. Local hospitals haven’t been inundated with more cases than they can handle, but Gutwein believes the situation could get a lot worse potentially over the next 6 to 8 weeks. The biggest share of cases now are flu in an unusually early arrival.
wfft.com
Several Black men file civil rights complaints against Fort Wayne bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “Why were we kicked out with no explanation,” Rodrick Walker asked. That’s the question Walker wants answered. He says he was at Mitchell’s Sports Bar and Grill November 23, celebrating his friend’s 22nd birthday. Walker says at around 11:30 p.m.,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 10800 block North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse. Jeffrey S. Yoder reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 3:23 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 10100 block West Old Road 30, Etna Green. Officers investigated an animal...
WANE-TV
WANE Winter Outlook: What’s to be for ’22-’23
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before December even arrived, Fort Wayne had picked up more than 4″ of snow and some surrounding areas had seen even more. At the end of November, we were already 2.4″ inches above average to date, which had many of you wondering, “Could this be a sign of what’s to come for winter?”
