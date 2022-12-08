ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Norman community honors 'Cookie Queen' during candlelight vigil

NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman community plans to gather Monday night to honor a businesswoman who died in the Cleveland County Jail last week. Shannon Hanchett, the owner of the Okie Baking Co., will be honored by friends and family during a candlelight vigil outside her bake shop. Hanchett...
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Duncan native inspires people around the world

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City chef shares story after brain aneurysm

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City chef shared her story after a brain aneurysm. Soreeta Hinds was hospitalized for nearly a month. "It's just so hard to wrap your brain around you going to work and being fine one day, and then you just wake up and you have a brain aneurysm and a disability," Hinds said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

One person shot after Facebook Marketplace meet-up

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attempted robbery during a Facebook Marketplace deal Saturday left one person in the hospital and another in jail. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened while a man was trying to sell gold chains. Police said he met up with two strangers who had agreed to buy the $2,000 chain.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Red Cross offers help, comfort after tornado hits McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — The American Red Cross of Oklahoma offered help and comfort after a tornado hit McClain County. Overnight Monday and Tuesday morning, severe storms moved across Oklahoma and caused damage in Wayne. A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in Wayne. The Red Cross released...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee Educator named Oklahoma Council for Indian Education Teacher of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma – Education is an essential topic across every culture. This includes where you send children to school, who instructs them, and what they will learn. The students in Cholakocee Werito’s (Mvskoke) classroom receive a quality education while learning about Native American Cultures. In light of these efforts, Werito was recently named the 2022 Oklahoma Council for Indian Education Teacher of the Year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

