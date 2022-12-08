Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
Kyler Murray’s Injury Exposes Cardinals’ Lack of Player Development
From questionable drafting and free-agency acquisitions, Arizona’s twisted version of patience and pragmatism left the team stranded without enough life preservers.
FOX Sports
What's really wrong with the Titans? Optimism in Houston? AFC South analysis
There's a reality starting to cement for the Titans. It was reinforced Sunday, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence diced up their secondary — a 71.4% completion rate for a career-high 368 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 121.9 passer rating — as Tennessee failed to inch closer to securing a third straight division title.
FOX Sports
NFL MVP odds on the move; Eagles' Jalen Hurts new favorite to win award
It took 14 weeks of games, but the NFL MVP odds board finally has a new name on top. All season long, it’s been either Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, and at fairly short odds, no less. Now, Jalen Hurts — who was a sizable long shot when this...
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. 'not ready to play,' could join Cowboys in 2023
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly ended a long, public flirtation with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday when they signed a different veteran receiver, T.Y. Hilton. However, Beckham could still end up with a blue star on his helmet the next time he appears in an NFL game....
FOX Sports
Can Mike McDaniel revive Tua's success? Mike White changing Jets: AFC East analysis
The AFC East showed more vulnerability this week. And now it's fair to critically evaluate the playoff chances for every team aside from the Buffalo Bills (10-3), who remain in the top spot in the AFC. The Miami Dolphins (8-5) must protect their wild-card seed over the next few weeks,...
FOX Sports
49ers hold Brady's Bucs to 1 TD, Brock Purdy shines | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's homecoming was spoiled after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers and their 3rd string quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy was 16-21, threw for 185 yards, and ended the game with 3 touchdowns, where as Brady recorded two interceptions and a single touchdown pass. Craig Carton decided alongside Greg Jennings whether 'Mr. Irrelevant' makes the Niners real contenders.
FOX Sports
College football coaching carousel: Purdue hires Ryan Walters
College football’s coaching carousel continues to spin, and with the first transfer portal window officially open and early signing period quickly approaching, athletic directors across the country are looking to put their respective programs in the best position possible heading into the offseason. Colorado made a massive splash this...
FOX Sports
Lions are legit contenders after upsetting Vikings | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton talks the Week 14 matchup between Detroit and Minnesota. The Lions went into the game as slight favorites, but no one predicted Jared Goff and the Lions would perform as well as they did, putting the Vikings away soundly 34-23. Greg Jennings tells Craig why he believes the Lions are absolutely heading into the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Was Tua Tagovailoa exposed in 23-17 loss to Chargers on SNF? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings and Nick Wright discuss the Miami Dolphins 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. Nick weighs in on the Dolphins offense and explains Tua Tagovailoa was exposed by the Chargers defense.
FOX Sports
Lions hot against the spread; Sportsbooks win thanks to Jets late field goal
There was only one notable game on the college football odds board over the weekend, the annual Army-Navy showdown. But even with just one game, there was noteworthy betting news. We will have more on that game in a bit. The NFL Week 14 odds market provided plenty of moments,...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen suffers 7th-straight bad game, Nick says 'I told you so' | What's Wright?
Buffalo bills barely scrape out a win against the New York Jets and maintain the No. 1 seed, but Josh Allen once again was less than stellar in the Week 24 matchup. Nick Wright would like to take this moment to announce that he was right about Josh Allen, and in this All-In or Fold segment, he explains why he would take the Bills as the Kansas City Chiefs' opponent over the Cincinnati Bengals or the Los Angeles Rams.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill on chasing 2,000 receiving yards: 'I want to continue to get better'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is chasing down Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson and his NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Johnson posted a whopping 1,964 receiving yards in 2012 with the Detroit Lions, becoming the first wideout in league history with more than 1,900 receiving yards in a single season. It wasn't until last season that another receiver accomplished the feat, with Los Angeles' Cooper Kupp racking up 1,947 receiving yards.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill wanted to stay with Mahomes, Kelce & Chiefs but didn't feel valuable | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“
FOX Sports
Grading Patrick Mahomes’ performance vs. the Broncos in Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs' 27-0 lead over the Denver Broncos turned into a narrow 34-28 win Sunday after Patrick Mahomes threw three costly interceptions that continued to give Russell Wilson & Co. one chance after another. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes, as the Chiefs (10-3)...
FOX Sports
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery
Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill on breaking Calvin Johnson's single season receiving record | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill talk about Tyreek’s exceptional 2022 NFL campaign with the Miami Dolphins. Shannon ask Tyreek how he feels about potentially surpassing Calvin Johnson’s receiving record. Tyreek said: “When I got to Miami that’s all me and coach McDaniels talked about. The first he said to me was ‘two thousand.’ I was like well you must be reading my mind…Let’s go!”
FOX Sports
Steelers run D crumbles again as playoff hopes evaporate
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming. So did the 66,326 fans bundled in the mid-December chill. And everyone watching at home. Probably the pigeons that have been known to lunch in various parts of the field during sunnier late fall days too. It didn't matter....
FOX Sports
Dallas Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton after high-profile pursuit of OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the...
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff rise; Tua, Tom Brady fall: NFL notes and analysis
The cream is rising to the top of the league with the NFL regular season hitting the stretch run. The contenders are beginning to separate from the pack with impressive wins against competitive foes in "must-win" scenarios. Given some time to assess and evaluate the games in Week 14, here...
