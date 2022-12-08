Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares the moments he knew he career would not end as member of the Chiefs. Tyreek shares: “I talked to coach Andy Reid and I told him I don’t need to be highest paid receiver, I just want to be taken care of and stay with my brothers Pat & Kelce.” Tyreek later goes onto share how the Miami Dolphins came into the picture once the he and the Chiefs came to an impasse: “I told them to match me with AJ Brown at $25M and I’m cool with that. They got the deal up to $25M but the guaranteed money wasn’t right. Miami calls and says they’ll go all out and I couldn’t turn it down.“

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO