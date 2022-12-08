CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "While energy was the only winning sector this year, all of these stocks have come down substantially from their highs thanks to the recent declines in oil and gas. I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said.

19 HOURS AGO