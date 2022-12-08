ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Cramer Recommends Avoiding This Trump-Linked SPAC: Here's Why

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Symbotic Inc SYM is a "money-losing SPAC. We’re not recommending any money losers." "Everybody’s in this darn business," Cramer said when asked about Penn Entertainment Inc PENN. "I do like Penn. They’re good guys, but I can’t recommend the stock right now."
NASDAQ

‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks

The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
CNBC

Jim Cramer goes over the energy stock winners of 2022

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday went over the top-performing energy stocks in the S&P 500 this year. "While energy was the only winning sector this year, all of these stocks have come down substantially from their highs thanks to the recent declines in oil and gas. I don't see energy putting up another monster performance next year, but I do think it could do a lot better than Wall Street's expecting," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Carvana Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "It's too hard for me. ... We're looking for high-quality situations." Manchester United PLC: "It's too late. ... The ship has...
protos.com

Kevin O’Leary made $4.3M in profit on FTX investment despite claimed loss

In an interview with CNBC on December 8th, it was revealed that Kevin O’Leary made a $4.3 million profit from his FTX investment. Despite this, he publicly claims to be angry about losing money on the exchange. The figures indicate that the famous Shark Tank TV star invested $1...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 2,800% – But There’s a Catch

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting a meteoric ascent for Bitcoin (BTC) that could push the value of the king crypto to heights never seen before. Reminded that he predicted Bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2025, Novogratz says in a new Bloomberg interview that he still believes BTC could hit his massive price target, but also notes that it would take more time than he originally expected as macroeconomic conditions have changed.

