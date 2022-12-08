Florida 'Don't Say Gay' lawmaker indicted for wire fraud and more

Florida Rep. Joseph Harding, one of the co-sponsors of the state’s controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill – also known as “Don’t Say Gay” – was indicted this week in wire fraud charges and more.

“A federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment,” against the 35-year-old politician, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Per the indictment, Harding “fraudulently obtained and attempted to obtain” $150,000 in Small Business Administration (SBA) funds. In doing so, he allegedly committed two acts of wire fraud between Dec. 1, 2020 and March 1 of last year.

Harding was involved in false and fraudulent SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications and false representations in supporting loan documentation, the indictment alleges. It further claims that he obtained fraudulently created bank statements for a dormant business entity used as supporting documentation for one of his fraudulent applications.

A seventh-generation Floridian, Harding is described on his campaign website as a “conservative Republican” and he was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2020. According to the site, he has experience in commercial construction and is a small business owner.

In addition to the wire fraud charges, Harding is also charged with two counts of engaging in monetary transactions with funds, related to his transfer of the fraudulently obtained EIDL proceeds into two bank accounts. He has also been charged with two counts of making false statements to the SBA.

A trial regarding these charges is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville, Fla. If he is found guilty, Harding faces 20 years for the wire fraud charges, 10 years for money laundering and five years for making false statements.

According to the Justice Department, an investigation into Harding’s actions was jointly conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Office of Inspector General, and the Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Inspector General.

“An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt,” said the department. “All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”