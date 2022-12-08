Read full article on original website
Sangamon County man arrested in Missouri for multiple thefts
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — The Pike County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of Patrick Butler, 37, of Auburn, Illinois, for thefts in multiple counties. Officials say on October 11, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of multiple two zero-turn lawnmowers.
Police: Woman facing charges of domestic battery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Monday and is facing charges of domestic battery, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to police. The Champaign Police Department was dispatched at 2:33 a.m. for a call of an armed subject. Officers...
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
Coroner releases cause of death involving I-55 victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the cause of death involving Edwin Bartosh. An autopsy was performed on Monday, and preliminary findings suggest Bartosh died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained in the incident. Bartosh was pronounced dead at the scene of...
Police: Man gets food stolen then battered by four men
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance regarding a robbery from October 30. We're told at 2:10 a.m. a male victim was walking in the 300 block of East Green Street, Champaign when an offender came up behind him and grabbed food out of the victim’s hand.
Coroner identified Springfield woman found in river
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman whose body was found found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg has been identified as Linda Christensen, 76, of Springfield, formerly of Petersburg, according to the Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff and Coroner Ben Hollis. Hollis said an autopsy was completed on the...
LLCC Police Department swears in a pawfficer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is a new pawfficer on Campus at Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC). Ember, the new outreach and therapy dog at LLCC, was formally sworn in Monday in the LLCC Police Department. We’ve had more students come visit Ember in the last 2 weeks than...
Gin Mill and Wet Bar Shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police were called to the 200 block of south 5th street for a report of two suspects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar. The incident happened on December 10th around 1:19 am and when police arrived they...
Community blood drive in Chatham
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Chatham is hosting a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Tuesday. The event is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the donor bus at 320 North Main Street. To donate, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds and bring a photo ID.
The Holiday Extravaganza Returns to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Holiday Extravaganza was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in the Orr Building. The extravaganza provided over a hundred craft vendors with items that range from fine arts to homemade products and home-based businesses. The public could come and see an old-fashioned cakewalk and...
One in A Million Toy Drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juneteenth Inc. hosted a gift giveaway at Springfield's One in a Million Inc. Kids as young as infants and as old as 17 can receive gifts and experience holiday cheer. The event was sponsored by multiple local officials and businesses. Santa was even expected to...
Travis Tritt coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy award-winning country music star Travis Trill is coming to Decatur. Tritt will take the stage at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, June 2, with the War Hippies. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10:00 a.m. You can buy your tickets here.
The Tree Of Lights Ceremony Returns to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Animal Protective League (APL) held its annual Tree of Lights ceremony. The public can buy a light for $5 and the APL will place a small white light on this year's tree as a way to honor and remember a special someone or pet that may no longer be here.
$37.3 million in funding for innovation hubs across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday the release of $37.3 million to launch facilities for five hubs of the Illinois Innovation Network (IIN). The IIN operates as a network of networks, connecting entities across Illinois to drive inclusive and integrated research, innovation, and economic development....
Illinois Football hosts annual awards banquet
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois Football hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday night. Many players were honored for their hard work during the season. A full list of the award winners are below. ILLINOIS FOOTBALL TRADITION AWARDS. The Scholar Athlete Award: Alex Pihlstrom. The Wright Commitment to Excellence Award: Chase...
Four Illini named college football AP All Americans
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Four Illinois football players were named AP All-Americans on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was honored this season as one of the best defensive backs in all of college football, named to the AP all-American first team.
