Dallas Black Dance Theater presents Espresso Nutcracker

By Kristin Diaz
 4 days ago

Celebrate the holiday season with a special interpretation of The Nutcracker. The Dallas Black Dance Theater is inviting you to see the only Nutcracker of color experience in DFW featuring a youth cast. It is sure to be a delightful evening that your family will treasure.

Katricia Eaglin is the Academy Director of Dallas Black Dance Theater. She joined the KRLD Afternoon News to share more details on what it takes to bring this exciting performance to the stage.

You can see the performance this weekend at the Majestic Theater. They are also allowng a virtual option this year if you'd like to enjoy the show from the comfort of your home. Get your tickets at DBDT.com.

