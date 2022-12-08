Read full article on original website
Nikki Fried calls for federal probe to investigate Trump's involvement in Florida's 2018 election
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was elected to her...
Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges
State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
Andrew Warren’s chief of staff undercuts argument in DeSantis lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.
Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?
PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
Where did $1.4 million in migrant flight money go? DeSantis won’t tell Floridians | Opinion
Maybe you think it’s OK that Gov. Ron DeSantis used taxpayer dollars to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in the Northeast as a way to raise the alarms about border security and potentially embarrass President Biden. Maybe you think enticing migrants with fake job offers is fine because they didn’t come here legally, and what can they expect?
Florida no longer looks like a swing state after DeSantis, Rubio lead big Republican wins
Republicans won big in Florida in the midterm elections, even as Democrats outperformed expectations in most other parts of the country. Two of the biggest faces in Republican politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, call Florida their home. Unlike in most of the country, more Latino voters...
Despite DeSantis, Florida Legislator Makes Nice With Disney, Iger
Returning Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Iger is coming back to a company that is much different than the one he left. Forget the fact that the company's stock has fallen nearly 40% from the time when he officially stepped down at the beginning of the year.
‘Reckless actions’: Deputy accused of shooting and killing fellow cop in Florida home
The sheriff called the 23-year-old’s death “totally avoidable.”
DeSantis appoints 2 judges in Palm Beach County
Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two judicial openings in Palm Beach County: one in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one in County Court.
House Agriculture Committee pushing to make Goddard’s Law more strict
The House Agriculture Committee held a hearing Tuesday, pushing to make State Bill 164, or Goddard's Law, more strict.
Iowa court rules the state's 'fetal heartbeat' law will not be reinstated
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — An Iowa judge on Monday ruled the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law will not be reinstated. The blocked law bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, as early as six weeks after a pregnant person’s last period. A lawyer representing Gov....
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
The Observer: The commander-in-thief Donald Trump
I feel as though I’ve been robbed… and I think you should, too. The theft we suffered was not a single event, like a break-in or mugging. It was more like being pickpocketed, in that something of value was taken from us without our knowledge. Unlike a smash-and-grab robbery, however, the crimes we have suffered are multi-dimensional, ongoing, and far-reaching. I trace the beginning of this crime wave to June 16, 2015 — the day Donald Trump...
