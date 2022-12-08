ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges

State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?

PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
FLORIDA STATE
Portsmouth Herald

The Observer: The commander-in-thief Donald Trump

I feel as though I’ve been robbed… and I think you should, too. The theft we suffered was not a single event, like a break-in or mugging. It was more like being pickpocketed, in that something of value was taken from us without our knowledge. Unlike a smash-and-grab robbery, however, the crimes we have suffered are multi-dimensional, ongoing, and far-reaching.  I trace the beginning of this crime wave to June 16, 2015 — the day Donald Trump...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy