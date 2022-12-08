This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession. “Floridians have an expectation that their elected leaders will work hard, protect their interests, and build a better state. After canceling another Clemency Board meeting, it is clear Governor DeSantis cannot do the bare minimum: show up,” said Fried. “After President Biden’s extraordinary steps toward justice at the federal level, we have an opportunity to restore fairness for thousands affected by simple marijuana possession and stand with the majority of Floridians who wish to see marijuana legalized. For the second time in as many months, I am asking the governor to take the correct and popular step, hold our Clemency Board meeting, and consider pardons for all prior state-level offenses of simple marijuana possession.”

