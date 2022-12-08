Read full article on original website
Related
Nikki Fried calls for federal probe to investigate Trump's involvement in Florida's 2018 election
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was elected to her...
Nikki Fried: Ron DeSantis Should Pardon Floridians Convicted of Simple Marijuana Possession
This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession. “Floridians have an expectation that their elected leaders will work hard, protect their interests, and build a better state. After canceling another Clemency Board meeting, it is clear Governor DeSantis cannot do the bare minimum: show up,” said Fried. “After President Biden’s extraordinary steps toward justice at the federal level, we have an opportunity to restore fairness for thousands affected by simple marijuana possession and stand with the majority of Floridians who wish to see marijuana legalized. For the second time in as many months, I am asking the governor to take the correct and popular step, hold our Clemency Board meeting, and consider pardons for all prior state-level offenses of simple marijuana possession.”
Florida judge dismisses lawsuit against DeSantis migrant flights on technical grounds
The judge recommended state Sen. Jason Pizzo and his attorneys craft a new complaint clearly spelling out their arguments questioning the constitutionality of the migrant flights.
Florida Lawmaker Indicted On Fraud Charges
State Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in an alleged scheme to defraud the Small Business Association and obtain coronavirus-related business loans, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Harding, R-Ocala, “obtained and attempted to obtain more
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
Where did $1.4 million in migrant flight money go? DeSantis won’t tell Floridians | Opinion
Maybe you think it’s OK that Gov. Ron DeSantis used taxpayer dollars to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in the Northeast as a way to raise the alarms about border security and potentially embarrass President Biden. Maybe you think enticing migrants with fake job offers is fine because they didn’t come here legally, and what can they expect?
'That is just noise,' Florida's governor says of Trump's 'DeSanctimonious' comment
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Florida's governor on Tuesday appeared to dismiss recent critical comments aimed at him by former President Donald Trump as "just noise." Just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in last week's general election, Trump released a lengthy statement, calling DeSantis an "average" governor and taking credit for bolstering the Republican's image.
Andrew Warren’s chief of staff undercuts argument in DeSantis lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s chief of staff told Warren not to sign a pledge that he wouldn’t prosecute abortions, according to testimony on Thursday, the third day of trial in Warren’s lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove him from office.
CNBC
Florida no longer looks like a swing state after DeSantis, Rubio lead big Republican wins
Republicans won big in Florida in the midterm elections, even as Democrats outperformed expectations in most other parts of the country. Two of the biggest faces in Republican politics, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, call Florida their home. Unlike in most of the country, more Latino voters...
Despite DeSantis, Florida Legislator Makes Nice With Disney, Iger
Returning Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Iger is coming back to a company that is much different than the one he left. Forget the fact that the company's stock has fallen nearly 40% from the time when he officially stepped down at the beginning of the year.
‘Reckless actions’: Deputy accused of shooting and killing fellow cop in Florida home
The sheriff called the 23-year-old’s death “totally avoidable.”
Geri Thompson Will Push ‘Tyre Sampson Law’ for FDACS to Have More Inspections for Amusement Rides in Florida
State Sen. Geri Thompson, D-Orlando, announced last week that she will file a bill to offer more oversight and inspections of amusement rides in the Sunshine State. Thompson and outgoing state Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried focused on the death of Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old who died in an accident at the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park in March. Reports emerged that Sampson weighed almost 100 pounds over the ride’s 287lb weight limit.
DeSantis appoints 2 judges in Palm Beach County
Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two judicial openings in Palm Beach County: one in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one in County Court.
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Fried seeks federal probe after Trump’s claim about 2018 election
Outgoing state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a claim by former President Donald Trump that he sent federal agents to South Florida to keep the 2018 election from being “stolen” from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Fried, who narrowly was elected to her...
Comments / 0