CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has announced a new partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program to offer incomparable free access to legal representation for veterans and their families in appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for claims. The Veterans Legal Services Program is a national nonprofit organization that has worked since 1981 to ensure the government delivers to our nation’s 22 million veterans and active-duty personnel the benefits to which they are entitled because of disabilities resulting from their military service to our country. When disability claims are denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans have the right to appeal and the NVLSP offers to represent the veteran or the veteran’s family at no cost. To learn more about NVLSP, visit www.nvlsp.org.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO