Illinois Department of Human Services announces $5 million to expand shelter capacity
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Services announced last week an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency housing shelters during the winter months. As the colder weather approaches, the demand for shelter is growing and many providers are already reaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. Anyone seeking more information about the services and support that may be available can text the word “SHELTER” to 552020.
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
BELVIDERE, Ill. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in northern Illinois are expected to be laid off when automaker Stellantis closes an assembly plant early next year. The company said Friday that its Belvidere Assembly Plant will be idled effective Feb. 28. Stellantis blamed rising costs related to the electric vehicle market, and other factors. About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which has produced the Jeep Cherokee since 2017. Layoffs are expected to exceed six months. A spokesperson for Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the administration will assist displaced workers and ensure appropriate retraining is available.
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act changes start first of the year
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois workers will be seeing some changes in 2023, especially those who work long hours in the state. The updated rules to the One Day Rest in Seven Act gives workers the right to a day of rest every workweek and breaks for meals or rest during shifts. The new rules require employees be given a 20-minute break if working a 12-hour shift or longer, and at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in every consecutive 7-day period. Illinois’ minimum wage will also be increasing from $12 to $13 on January 1st.
The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs announces partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs has announced a new partnership with the National Veterans Legal Services Program to offer incomparable free access to legal representation for veterans and their families in appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for claims. The Veterans Legal Services Program is a national nonprofit organization that has worked since 1981 to ensure the government delivers to our nation’s 22 million veterans and active-duty personnel the benefits to which they are entitled because of disabilities resulting from their military service to our country. When disability claims are denied by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans have the right to appeal and the NVLSP offers to represent the veteran or the veteran’s family at no cost. To learn more about NVLSP, visit www.nvlsp.org.
LP Boys and Ladies sweep Cavs Classic bowling tournament
PERU – LaSalle-Peru Township High School hosted its annual Cavs Classic at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl Saturday. Both the Boys and the Lady Cavs took home the championship. The Boys had a total pinfall of 6105, taking first place, N-C’s 6072 brought in second and Geneseo’s 5644 took...
