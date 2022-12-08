ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Micro-hospitals are the next big thing in health care

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - People in our area will soon have a few more options when it comes to their health care. Small, community-based hospitals are planned in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, and just outside Green Bay. In the village of Bellevue, crews are laying the groundwork for one of...
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February

The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers

PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
PULASKI, WI
NBC26

Mural raises awareness about fentanyl epidemic

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new mural hangs in the hall of Saving Paws Animal Rescue, which shares the story of how big of an impact fentanyl can have on the community and hopes to bring awareness to its prevalence in the Fox Valley. The new mural shares the...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc

Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
MANITOWOC, WI
On Milwaukee

Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant

This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wapl.com

Christopher Gold Dropped By the Studio to Perform…and to Promote His Charity Event [AUDIO]

Thursday Morning the incomparable area singer/songwriter Christopher Gold joined us in the studio to promote his annual “toy drive”. This year’s event, this Saturday night at Gibson Community Music Hall on College Avenue in Appleton. Doors at 6pm. It will feature performances by Christopher and his band The New Old Things as well as Girl and Gunn, Levi Besaw and Friends, Mark Stephen Hilstrom, and Andrew Johnson. And holy crap, will there be a lot of awesome raffle items! Multiple pairs of Packers tickets, Flogging Molly tickets, a gorgeous guitar donated by Mike’s Music and Sound in Fond du Lac, and tons of other fantastic items.
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy