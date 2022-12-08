ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, AR

Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
THV11

Benton holds public meeting to discuss utility rate increase

BENTON, Arkansas — In a meeting that was held on Monday night, people in Benton spoke about their concerns regarding a potential utility rate increase. Officials at Benton Utilities explained the rate increase will be for upgrades. According to an information sheet they gave us, it said that Benton...
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Dominos and Scooters on Dec 12 agenda of Bryant Planning Committee

The Bryant Planning Commission will meet on Monday, December 12th at the Boswell Municipal Complex – City Hall Court Room, 210 SW 3rd Street at 6:00 pm for their regular meeting. The community is encouraged to attend and the meeting can also be streamed via the City of Bryant YouTube Page.
BRYANT, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
MONTICELLO, AR
mysaline.com

Benton Parks looking to acquire Cherry-Gingles area around River; Several other items in November meeting minutes

The December meeting for Benton Parks and Recreation is cancelled due to lack of agenda items, but the November meeting minutes are interesting enough. The City of Benton is looking to acquire the Cherry-Gingles area around the Saline River. That’s about 13 acres shown on the map below. Parks also announced in their annual report that a Bike Park is coming in 2023. There were several other items discussed and approved as noted, including discussion of changes in the construction plans at Lyle Park.
BENTON, AR
KATV

England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
ENGLAND, AR
THV11

Malvern beats Harding Academy to win 4A state title

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nobody was raining on Malvern's parade in the 4A state championship game on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Leopards stomped Harding Academy 64-39 to claim their first state title in 29 years and second in school history. The victory over Harding Academy cut the Wildcats' dreams of a fourth consecutive state title short.
MALVERN, AR
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
MONTICELLO, AR
THV11

Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers

BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
BENTON, AR
cenlanow.com

16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
EL DORADO, AR
