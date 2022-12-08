Read full article on original website
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
KATV
Harmony Grove HS student brings airsoft gun and binary explosive to campus in Camden
CAMDEN (KATV) — The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that took place at the Harmony Grove High School campus on Friday evening. According to OCSO Captain David Pennington, a student brought an airsoft gun and a small jar of Tannerite to the school's campus. The Bureau...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County hits 200 COVID-19 deaths, active cases leap in Columbia County
Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Saturday in Union County, and Columbia County led the way in South Arkansas in the number of new active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Union County’s deaths were the 199th and 200th since the start of the pandemic. Columbia County active...
Benton holds public meeting to discuss utility rate increase
BENTON, Arkansas — In a meeting that was held on Monday night, people in Benton spoke about their concerns regarding a potential utility rate increase. Officials at Benton Utilities explained the rate increase will be for upgrades. According to an information sheet they gave us, it said that Benton...
mysaline.com
Dominos and Scooters on Dec 12 agenda of Bryant Planning Committee
The Bryant Planning Commission will meet on Monday, December 12th at the Boswell Municipal Complex – City Hall Court Room, 210 SW 3rd Street at 6:00 pm for their regular meeting. The community is encouraged to attend and the meeting can also be streamed via the City of Bryant YouTube Page.
advancemonticellonian.com
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
KATV
Clark County family wins 75th Arkansas Farm Bureau farm family of the year
Clark County (KATV) — The Arkansas Farm Bureau this week honored and recognized eight farm families in the state as nominee for their 75th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the year. This year, Ted Huneycutt won that prestigious award. According to Huneycutt, he still thinks the Arkansas Farm Bureau...
mysaline.com
Judgements, Felonies, and Divorces in Friday’s Saline County Court Filings 12122022
63aw-22-285 State V Sylara Lee Jean Ware, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63pr-22-761 Carolyn Sue Bailey, Decedent Estate Administration, 22nd Circuit Division 4, Saline County. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1014 State V Zachary Maurice Reynolds, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-1015 State V Lapria...
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
mysaline.com
Benton Parks looking to acquire Cherry-Gingles area around River; Several other items in November meeting minutes
The December meeting for Benton Parks and Recreation is cancelled due to lack of agenda items, but the November meeting minutes are interesting enough. The City of Benton is looking to acquire the Cherry-Gingles area around the Saline River. That’s about 13 acres shown on the map below. Parks also announced in their annual report that a Bike Park is coming in 2023. There were several other items discussed and approved as noted, including discussion of changes in the construction plans at Lyle Park.
Police investigating cyber attacks linked to unsolved homicide in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–December 8, 2021 marks the anniversary of a gruesome day for one South Arkansas-based family. “Someone was in her house… from my understanding, her skull was beaten in with a hammer,” explains the victim’s sister Dorothy White. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, El Dorado Police Officers were called to 1315 W. First […]
Calhoun County highway crash claims the life of El Dorado man
The Arkansas State Police responded to an accident that occurred on Highway 167 in Calhoun County, Ark.
mysaline.com
Drugs, Burglary, and Intoxication in This Weekends Saline County Mugshots 12122022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV
England police officer goes on administrative leave after dragging a man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The England Police Department has released a statement on their Facebook about an incident that occurred on Monday with a police officer and another individual. According to the police department, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Malvern beats Harding Academy to win 4A state title
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nobody was raining on Malvern's parade in the 4A state championship game on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Leopards stomped Harding Academy 64-39 to claim their first state title in 29 years and second in school history. The victory over Harding Academy cut the Wildcats' dreams of a fourth consecutive state title short.
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
KATV
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
Around 9 PM, Wednesday evening, a Wilmar man was seriously wounded, when he was shot, near Johnson Street, in Wilmar. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, north of here, where his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The sheriffs department is asking for any information the public...
Higher utility bills possible for Benton Utilities customers
BENTON, Ark. — As cities have continued to grow, they will eventually need upgrades. That's exactly the situation that Benton has found itself in, but experts have explained that those upgrades won't be cheap. "So many of the things that we do cost money, regardless of what the project...
cenlanow.com
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
